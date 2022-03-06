Tolstoy had it right when he opened Anna Karenina with “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”
Every year, hundreds of books about the complexities of these uniquely unhappy families hit the shelves. Some are fictional, like Judith Guest’s “Ordinary People” or Ann Patchett’s “The Dutch House,” but others are true and honest tales of real horrors people endured in the most personal relationships of their lives. No matter how dark a fictional story of a family can get, sometimes nothing can be more striking than one of these true stories. Knowing it really happened makes it harder to let go of, somehow.
One of the best books in this genre, or from 2020 in general, is Robert Kolker’s “Hidden Valley Road” where he chronicles the sprawling Colorado Springs Galvin family and their battle with schizophrenia. Part family history, part journalism deep dive into mental health science and policy, this book expertly tells the story of a family plunging into darkness and all of the questions we still have about what put them there.
Everything in Don and Mimi Galvin’s life was on the upswing, including Don’s career with the Air Force, their brimming social life and their beautiful 12 children (10 boys and two girls). It was the picture-perfect post-World War II American family, until half of the siblings began to lose their minds one after the other, leaving the other six to wonder if they were next.
Pieced together through thousands of hours of interviews, “Hidden Valley Road” tells the story of the family’s charmed Baby Boom beginning, the early signs of trouble and all the way until adulthood where only some members of the family made it out of young adulthood alive. Sometimes reading this you forget that Kolker didn’t grow up inside this family due to the level of detail he provides about after dinner chess matches, increasingly violent brawls and all of the ways the Galvins both saw, and didn’t see, the fissures in the model family they hoped to build.
Because this is a work of journalism done by an outsider, not told from one member of the family’s point of view, it doesn’t try to take a narrative side. Although it’s obvious some siblings gave longer and more in-depth interviews than others, there isn’t one fully sympathetic character here. Everyone is portrayed with a three-dimensional quality to them and there’s a deep empathy for how they handled the numerous traumas they experienced, whether they fell prey to mental illness or not.
And just like how the causes of schizophrenia are still difficult to pin down, Kolker also leaves it up to the reader to decide how they feel about all of the different players. Did Don and Mimi do the best they could in the midst of an unprecedented perfect storm of genetics and a chaotic environment, or were they complicit in the violence and abuse their children inflicted on each other? Is it wrong to keep your distance from the family who hurt you as an adult, or should you let bygones be bygones?
I’ve always been intrigued by the idea that siblings can grow up together, live through many of the same events and come out to see the world completely differently. This family takes that to an extreme and it is thoughtfully detailed. But, the inner workings of a broken family isn’t the only topic tackled here. Kolker also dives deep into the science of the illness, the debates about how it starts and what the Galvins can tell scientists.
Schizophrenia is an especially maddening mental illness. Unlike anxiety, depression or some other common disorders, schizophrenia comes on in the teenage years and into someone’s 20s leaving families often blindsided and struggling with the realization that their loved one will need treatment for the rest of their life. It causes the brain to bend reality, causing hallucinations, erratic behavior, violence and breaks from reality. Sometimes episodes can come out of nowhere.
And what do you do with someone struggling with this particular demon? Do you give them medication that helps dull the symptoms, but makes them foggy and distant? How do you ensure they’re safe from themselves and won’t hurt others 24/7 for the rest of their lives? And now that public institutions for those with mental illness are largely closed after reforms in the 1970s, what do you do when the situation grows out of control?
All of these thorny questions plague families in America every day and reading “Hidden Valley Road,” it’s very easy to see how people without a strong support network fall through the cracks and end up experiencing homelessness, in prison for violent crimes or constantly rotating in and out of psych wards. Some of Boise’s most high-profile crimes in recent years, including the mass stabbing at a refugee’s birthday party in June 2018, were committed by those suffering from schizophrenia.
I couldn’t help but think of the perpetrators of these crimes while reading this book, and I suspect you will too. I wonder what would have happened differently if they had someone to look out for them the way the Galvin children did, despite the family’s difficulties.
There is no happy ending here. No one trots out a miracle drug to solve schizophrenia in the final pages, there’s no strong answer to the origins of the illness or even a definitive list of policy dos and don’ts for how to make the problem of how to better support people like the Galvins. But, it asks essential questions about the stories this country tells itself about families and what mental illness looks like.
It’s a must-read.