Seeing a band in its earliest form is a special kind of magic.
Prior to moving to Richmond for college, I had only attended a handful of concerts and a bunch of classical music symphony performances with my family. All were traditional ticketed events at well-known venues featuring things like real seats (!), lighting effects and, many times, a paper program to read along with the performance.
To me, this was what live music was. It was rehearsed and orderly and nothing truly weird ever happened.
Richmond showed me a whole other galaxy out there I had been missing out on: DIY shows. These concerts were put on in private homes doubling as venues by night. The “stage” was often a space at the front of the living room cleared free of furniture where bands could plug in their equipment, a bonfire raged in the back yard and you either brought your own drinks in a backpack or hoped to find some freebies.
Some of the music was shockingly good, and at least one of the acts I saw in college now plays as a headliner on the indie rock circuit. Another group I remember always was so fun to see, my friends and I made a habit of seeing their shows whenever they played around town. But, other bands were flat out bad and clearly grasping at straws trying to nail down something that worked. One band I saw simply decided to switch to Blink 182 covers halfway through and it blew the roof off what was an otherwise mediocre night.
Watching these low-level, duct-taped-together style shows was like swimming in a primordial soup. All of these artists were collaborating and growing and trying to find something that connected, all while watching their peers work. I never fully appreciated it at the time, but as a (very uncool) audience member, I was getting a front-row seat to watching musical science happen.
Carrie Brownstein’s memoir “Hunger Makes Me A Modern Girl” perfectly encapsulates this sorta secret petri dish where so much of our favorite rock music is born. She is most recently famous for her role on the TV show Portlandia, but before that was even a glimmer she was tearing up the stage as one third of feminist punk band Sleater-Kinney. This memoir details her tumultuous childhood, her early days of music in the 1990s rock scene in the Pacific Northwest and the band's rise to stardom.
She gives you a front-row seat to what it was like to live and create music in the region that spawned Nirvana, Bikini Kill and all sorts of other bands that shifted American rock music from the hair metal of the '80s to grunge. There are house shows in and around Olympia galore, small rock clubs and all of the ways people were making music in this specific place and that specific time before the internet completely changed how people connect. It’s about the place that spawned the art and all the weirdness and pain that comes with making music in between.
If you're coming to this book looking for a blow-by-blow of every song Sleater-Kinney ever wrote or lots of salacious dating gossip, this is not for you. Brownstein spares many of the gory details of who she dated, or much of any inside information about what it was like for her to date her bandmate and then go on to continue making music together. Instead, she turns her attention more toward her own battles with anxiety and depression that she fought hard through while they were on tour.
She's also brutally honest here about some of her mistakes, both with how the band handled internal conflict, her relationships and the brutal toll touring took on her body that ultimately led to the dissolution of the band in the early 2000s. It’s an upfront look into creating and how ugly that can be.
Brownstein’s recollections of how strange the world of music is and the unexpected chances for magical collaboration brought back so many memories of traipsing through shows in basements and strangers’ living rooms in my early 20s. There’s so much life in those rooms where strangers are simply trying to make something and people are choosing to show up to see it, either because they know it will be memorable or because it’s often practically free.
Those weird and unpredictable shows were such a gift because it was one of the first times in my life I got to see how art and community is made up close. It will stay with me forever.
Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.