As most people grow up, they cruise right past the children's section and head to the adult books.
That's where the good stuff is, right? Those are the stacks with books about complex humans navigating even more complex situations, mysteries with grisly murders and stories that show us the dark sides of history. Who has time to sit down and glance at fairy tales or illustrated picture books when there are all of these pages full of more entertaining and challenging material sitting there on the shelves? We readers waited years of our lives to be given the keys to the adult section. Why squander it?
Boise-based author Danielle Higley tells us to put all of those feelings aside and turn back to the stories of our childhood in her new release "The Stories Behind the Stories: The Remarkable True Tales Behind Your Favorite Children's Books." The stunningly illustrated collection explores the backstories of 29 beloved children's classics, ranging from the unknown origins of "Mother Goose" all the way to the irreverent and wildly popular "Diary of Wimpy Kid" series. Each page includes a short entry about the creation of the story, a fun fact or two about the writer and a gorgeous collage-style illustration to match.
If you have kids, this is a must-have to stock your home library with. It might not be a big hit with young readers right away, but as children grow older and learn more about the process of creating art and storytelling, it's sure to pique their curiosity. It certainly never occurred to me as a child who the authors of my favorite books were and what they were inspired by when they created my favorite books. I simply loved that they existed and I could visit them whenever I wanted, like old friends. But as I learned more about famous writers in my English classes, I started to wonder exactly where these wild ideas came from.
"The Stories Behind the Stories" does an excellent job answering that question. The entries aren't long or exhaustive, but they bring to life the interesting worlds and inspiration that brought these stories to life. It includes the tale of how E.B. White got the inspiration for "Charlotte's Web" by letting a colony of spiders grow in his home, Rick Riordian's bedtime stories to his ADHD son that became "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" and how A.A. Milne's visits to the zoo to see a beloved bear with his son became the "Winnie the Pooh" we all know and love.
This collection is a testament to how inspiration can truly come from anywhere. As a child, I always enjoyed reading and later loved nothing more than going to see movies. I long dreamed about what it would be like to create stories to capture viewers' imaginations on my own, but I resigned myself to only consuming these stories instead of telling them because I thought I simply wasn't creative enough. But, this book shows any aspiring young writer or storyteller that inspiration can come from even the smallest moments in your life or your biggest personal challenges if you look hard enough. Anything can become a story.
These authors got their spark of inspiration from unexpected places. Some of the writers found their gem of an idea in moments of joy and comfort, like Roald Dahl taste-testing chocolate bars as a student for a nearby candy factory or Margaret Wise Brown's nightly childhood ritual of saying goodnight to her belongings. Others found their story ideas rooted in immense pain, like Harper Lee's childhood in deeply segregated Alabama and the grief behind James Barrie's Peter Pan. The range of stories described here, and the kinds of people and circumstances behind them, says so much about the range of emotions powering children's books.
As I write this, my review copy is already in the mail on its way to a friend of mine who recently had a baby and is working to build up her library of children's books for her son. I hope their family finds this book as delightful as I do, both now and into the future.