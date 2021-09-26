Just like an old married couple, these two literally finish the other one’s sentences. And why not? They’ve been together for 50 years, entertaining in bars and at proms, galas and parties — and everywhere in-between. But now, that party’s almost over. Sally Tibbs on vocals and Kevin Kirk on keyboards will present their final public bow at a performance 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village Retirement Community — after this concert, the duo is slated to perform for residents only, twice a month. The event is free and wearing a face mask is required.
While this entertaining couple is like living local music royalty, their first meeting tells of their humble beginnings. Kirk’s brother, Dennis Kirk, who knew his brother Kevin, then 21, was a talented musician but a little depressed. So, he sort of set him up with Tibbs, a 19-year-old acquaintance who claimed she could sing and was under the guise that Kevin was looking for a bandmate. The meet-cute wasn’t for a date — it was for a gig.
That first encounter went something like this: A nervous Tibbs rings the doorbell. A nervous Kirk timidly answers. She notices his hair is long — as long as hers. Hmm. “Hello. I’m Sally. I’m engaged,” she said. He shoots back: “Hi, I’m Kevin. I’m depressed.”
But then, something magical happened. With Kirk at the piano and Tibbs as the chanteuse, they began trading songs back and forth in a “do you know this one?” rapid-fire session. He asked: “Do you know ‘Summertime?’” She said: “Do you know ‘Sunny?’”
On their first night as hired entertainers, they were “so green” they ran out of material after their first set but somehow looped those 14 songs over four hours. “We had to loop and loop and loop,” said Tibbs, laughing.
From the beginning, Tibbs was the one who could warm up the audience; Kirk kept more to himself. Until — “one night, a waiter brought me up a note written on a napkin,” said Kirk. “It was from the owner of the bar. It said something like: ‘You better show some semblance of life up there — or you’re fired.’” This memory, like oh so many others, sparks laughter between Tibbs and Kirk. “Here we were at this piano bar where you have no place to run, no place to hide and you’d have to stand and deliver and be able to have a whole conversation while you were playing. One person (in the audience) won the lottery, the person next to them got laid off — you have to be there for both of them. … All of them.”
“It was always about our audience,” said Tibbs. “We stayed humble. … We had not chosen music; music chose us. We literally took our gift of music to every single person in that audience.”
“It’s like we’re Uber drivers and we’re taking people to their musical destination,” Kirk said. “It’s wonderful, cathartic. You’re transported to a better place.
“People became our friends, not just our fans,” he said.
The elephant in the room
The reasons Tibbs and Kirk list for calling it quits are totally understandable. They have spent the majority of their evenings and weekends away from home, from their families and loved ones, in order to spread their musical joy for five decades. They are looking forward to spending a New Year’s Eve, for instance, away from the piano bar and microphone. “We have grandchildren,” said Tibbs. “We want to take our time. We’d like to give that to each other, to go and enjoy retirement.” But … there is another reason.
As a child, Kirk had polio. Now it’s back. The diagnosis is post-polio syndrome. “It’s degenerative,” said Kirk, in an early September phone interview with this reporter. Kirk and Tibbs were together on the other end of the line as we spoke. It’s an emotional time for these friends who’ve performed together for so long. “Sally is crying,” he said softly. “It’s not going to get better, it’s going to get worse. My fingers don’t do what I ask them to do.”
After his early bout of polio, Kirk was the poster boy of health. “I spent years running marathons and jogging seven miles a day,” he said. But those vigorous activities are now contributing to his condition because “the nerves and muscles wear out twice as fast because they did double duty.”
Kirk began noticing a gradual but steady faltering about four years ago. Now, he said it’s time to pay attention. “Musically, you’re always pushing the envelope. If I do that — I’m burning it up … like I have half a tank of gas … a quarter tank.”
The curtain rises … and will fall
Fans can expect some of what they’ve heard from their past performances — and come back for again, year after year. They’ll hear rock and pop, yes — and maybe some Nina Simone, Bessie Smith or even The Captain and Tennille or Maria Muldar. “We both love the Beatles and Chi Coltrane,” said Kirk. And maybe even some Credence Clearwater Revival? “’Jeremiah Was a Bullfrog” was one of the first songs we did,” Kirk said.
Or maybe they’ll re-enact that very first meeting and just trade song numbers back and forth. “Do you know ‘Summertime?’” “Do you know ‘Sunny?’”
Whatever they play, there likely won’t be a dry eye in the house. And they’ll end the set, like they always do, with Todd Rundgren’s “I Saw the Light.”
“It’s going to be such an emotional day,” said Tibbs.
Kirk said it’s a fitting venue. They started out in a piano bar — and will play their last set in one. “It’s a full circle.”