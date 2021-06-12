Ray Johnson, a retired REI jack-of-all-trades employee, grew up “out near Marsing” in the Deer Flat area. “My grandfather came into the valley in 1914,” Johnson said. “It was a great way to grow up.”
Farm country is something that is still near and dear to him, even though these days he lives on a suburban cul-de-sac with a Boise address. “That’s why my wife got me interested in the barn quilts — and I love doing them,” Johnson said.
While the origins of the modern-day barn quilt are a bit murky, it seems that the heartland is where the practice of hanging wooden images of iconic quilt patterns began. The earliest recordings of the practice date back to the early 2000s and today you can find dozens of books and coffee table books devoted to the subject. There are even “barn quilt trails” in the Midwest — and at least one in Oregon — where tourists can map their journey from barn quilt to barn quilt, often incorporating wine tastings, coffee shops and restaurants along the way.
Johnson said he and his wife, Betsy, who is a traditional quilter, took such a tour in Oregon in the Tualatin Valley and were bowled over. A map detailed each stop.
“The classic barn quilts that go on a barn are 8-foot-by-8-foot,” Johnson said. There were over 100 featured on the trail. “What a way to see the country, to see these beautiful barn quilts,” he said.
How the creative process began
Johnson said he started by trying his hand at one barn quilt, which he said is less like making art and more like constructing it. “I liked it and did a second one — and since then, I’ve done about 20. … I learned how to do it by going on YouTube,” he said.
After he had decorated his own backyard and patio and gave some away as gifts, Johnson came up with an idea that could keep him going on a barn quilt roll.
“I thought ‘if you’d like a barn quilt I can make you one — if you make a donation to an organization in a rural area.” He now makes them on consignment with all the proceeds going to nonprofits or other charitable organizations, all in rural areas.
Suggested donations for a completed barn quilt range from $100 to $500. Johnson doesn’t keep a penny and in fact, pays for all the materials to make them — paint, wood, tape, etc.— out of his own pocket. “That’s fine,” he said, dismissing the cost. He’s more interested in the monetary help that’s come of the enterprise. “So far, about $3,500 has been raised,” he said.
The process
Johnson said each barn quilt takes on average about 25 to 35 hours to create. “One reason is the complexity of the pattern — they range from simple to very complex.” And of course, he has to weatherproof the board first. The rest of the time spent on the project includes painstaking drawing, taping off and painting. “A fair amount of that time is waiting for the paint to dry,” he said, with a laugh. “You have to work slowly, which is nice for a retirement project.”
Johnson said his garage workshop is not equipped for him to handle constructing the classic size — but he does offer three smaller versions: 1-foot-by-1-foot; 2-foot-by-2-foot and 3-foot-by-3-foot. The smallest one is best for mounting on a signpost for a garden path, the mid-size works well on a fence and the largest one can grace a garden shed with panache. “The most popular are the 2-foot-by-2-foot,” Johnson said.
His biggest snafus so far have been relatively minor — getting the wrong colors in the wrong place, something easily corrected with another coat of base paint.
Johnson hopes the orders keep coming in so he can help more organizations in rural and farming areas in Idaho, helping people in communities like the one in which he grew up.
Plus, “it’s just been more fun than you can imagine,” he said.