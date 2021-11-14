The plane accelerated pushing me deeper into my seat; then rising, the craft lifted above the clouds. I felt released after being pinned too long in one place by COVID. Grateful for vaccines, I sent a mental thank you note upward, then tuned into my imagination.
We were heading for Maine and it was easy to draw vivid images of her magnificent, craggy coastline, brilliant autumn colors and white steepled churches. I imagined the old, two-story farmhouse, so quintessentially Maine, that we had secured for our lodging.
In only a few hours the plane touched down in Maine’s Portland. We found our rented car, and the real pleasure began. The farmhouse in Rockland was even better than imagined. Our gracious VRBO hosts furnished the place so pleasantly that as we walked in, we had a sense of coming home. In the kitchen, fresh garden vegetables, cheese and other local delicacies invited snacking; vases of garden flowers graced the tables of several rooms. Outside, an enormous weathered barn spoke of a former era when farm animals outnumbered neighbors and the land was plowed and planted. An exploration of the cemetery just a short distance up the road revealed headstones with dates going back to 1803 that hinted of the lives of former residents of this small town.
We lingered over breakfast the next day and finally pulled ourselves away, happy to know we would be returning to the farmhouse in the evening. Now was our opportunity to explore a few towns south of us with names that tickled our tongues like Biddeford, Kennebunk, and Ogunquit. These towns and villages, despite the overwhelming evidence of a tourist-based economy had not lost their charm. The one exception was Kennebunkport, the fabled town of choice of the wealthy, which was clogged with tourists, fudge kitchens and souvenir shops.
Unable to even park, we moved on and allowed ourselves a calm and lazy couple of hours walking Olgunquit’s long, broad beach, listening to the scratch of the water pushing and pulling at the sand just short of a series of unusual sand sculptures. We delighted in the sunshine and the cool sweetness of the ice cream we’d purchased near the beach entrance.
Among the things we noticed as we traveled the multitude of used book stores — each village had its share. We saw a collector’s bevy of charming white-washed churches with lovely steeples pointing skyward. We drove through towns where lobster fishing is the local industry.
Fleets bobbed in small, rocky bays and weathered docks and nearby buildings were draped in ropes and colorful buoys. We drove through forests and along shoreline. Getting to our destinations was a pleasure. As our Maine friend Scott O’ Dell put it, “no matter where you have to go in Maine, it’s always a pretty drive.” We also found ourselves smiling at the clever play of words used in the names of numerous shops and restaurants, names like The Maine Way, Mainely Books, The Maine Street Tavern and, my favorite, Chow Maine.
North of our farmhouse, the townships were equally charming. Villages seemed to have been rooted in the ground centuries earlier. Those roots supported tall wood-framed, multistoried dwellings mostly painted white and accented with black shutters. Houses were big — big enough to house large families and strong enough to withstand generations of use. The age of the houses could be estimated by the successive architectural styles they exhibited. The earliest, the Federalist-style houses, reminded me of tall stern school marms. They were tall and symmetrical with large windows. The second and third story windows, as large as those of the first floor, stood immediately above those on the floor below. Front doors opened onto small front stoops. The starched lines of the Federalist period gave way to more graceful Greek-revival houses, also painted white, but with numerous pillars softening and gentling the austerity of the earlier houses. Then the Victorian era waltzed in with swirl of frivolity. Builders fashioned verandas, pounded on lacy gingerbread trim, added fashionable turrets then painted the homes with multiple colors chosen from a pastel pallet.
We were heading to Belfast, another port town, where friends waited. Belfast is home to a major ship yard where enormous yachts, including one once owned by John Kennedy, tug boats and other ocean-going vessels are refurbished and rebuilt. Our friends sailed their own boat into Belfast’s harbor years ago and were so delighted by the town that they bought a home and stayed. They welcomed us into their historic pillared home and led us to the kitchen where a wood fire crackled in the kitchen hearth and breakfast warmed on the stove.
In a trip filled with many highlights, two stand out. One began in Camden and though it lasted only a couple of hours, it is etched in my memory. With our Belfast friends, we sailed the Penobscot Bay on the three-masted schooner Appledorn II. Large, she hosted 40 passengers and the three-member crew. As the crew deftly hoisted and positioned the sails to catch the wind, passengers adjusted to the feel of the gentle gently rocking boat. Blue skies poured color into the water. The sun danced and sparkled across the ocean’s surface. With wind cupped in its massive sales, the schooner cut through the water, weaving carefully past anchored yachts, smaller sailboats, and the bobbing buoys that marked lobster traps bumping along the ocean floor. Ours was a sea going vessel that had recently circled the globe. I wished we could have sailed on and on.
The other standout was Maine’s acclaimed Acadia National Park. The park itself was created from land parcels, not always adjacent, and purchased at different times. Much of the park is on an island with a smaller portion on a peninsula jutting from the mainland. We walked along the top of a cliff buffering the ocean, on the Schoodic Peninsula enjoying an occasional touch of sea spray and inhaling crisp, salty air. Later we drove to the more heavily used portion of the park on Desert Island. The unoccupied cars of hikers lined the sides of the road by numerous trailheads. Bikers disappeared into the woods on roads once designed for horse-drawn carriages. We’d have enjoyed a contemporary carriage ride, but discovered those must be reserved a full year in advance! We settled for a short hike to a picturesque inlet.
Like Yellowstone National Park, Acadia suffered a devastating fire about two decades ago. Forests burned to the ground. But as in Yellowstone, the forest has recovered. Brilliant yellow leaves shimmered like thin slices of gold on the white branches of the Birches. Maple trees added gem-like accents, their leaves just beginning to change from green to ruby red.
We were nearing the end of our journey, wishing we had had time to soak up history in a maritime museum and time to feel the tug of the tide against a kayak paddle. Though we didn’t sample everything, we’d heard Maine’s voice in the breezes, saw her beauty in the landscape, felt her rhythm in the swelling and subsiding water. We’d sensed the throb of life in her coastal towns and villages. And we’d begun to understand her through the brushstrokes of her artists and the gracious hospitality of ‘Downeast’ friends. We drank deeply and came away satisfied, refreshed, and ready to resume our own uniquely Idaho lives.