As the mother of four kids, I have listened to my fair share of kids’ albums through the years, from Barney to Raffi to VeggieTales.

So I thought I knew what I was in for when I sat down to preview “Made to Bloom,” the second album of Boise-based Stephanie Leavell. I knew I’d probably smile and maybe even laugh — but I wasn’t prepared to dissolve into tears.

Music therapist and songwriter Stephanie Leavell plays piano with her daughter, Charlie, at their home in southeast Boise.
Stephanie Leavell.
Cover art for “Made to Bloom.”

