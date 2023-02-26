As the mother of four kids, I have listened to my fair share of kids’ albums through the years, from Barney to Raffi to VeggieTales.
So I thought I knew what I was in for when I sat down to preview “Made to Bloom,” the second album of Boise-based Stephanie Leavell. I knew I’d probably smile and maybe even laugh — but I wasn’t prepared to dissolve into tears.
Leavell’s voice is soft and sympathetic as she sings:
“Another day, another challenge, these last two years have been a lot to manage/you try to understand, But it wasn’t what we planned/Different house, different school, different friends, who didn’t know you/And every single day, you felt just a little out of place/I see you try to shake it off … But if you need to cry … just cry/Feel those feelings, don’t just let them pass by.”
The song “If you need to cry” is Leavell’s favorite on the album. The lyrics are about the challenges many kids have faced the last few years and gives permission to “feel those feelings” — be it fear or sadness or frustration.
“I was really intentional about what the music sounds like,” she said about the song, which features piano and soft harp. “It encourages kids to take a minute and cry and validates the feelings kids have.”
“Grizzly Bear Grump” — which Leavell says is a crowd favorite — addresses a different set of emotions, with lyrics that gives kids permission to “stomp my feet/squeeze my arms/twist my shoulders/stretch up and say Grrrr!”
“I always encourage parents and teachers to have fun with that song when kids are feeling good, to practice what it feels like to be grumpy,” Leavell said. “That way when they’re down you can ask, are you feeling a little ‘grizzly bear grumpy’ today? As the song goes on, the end says, ‘hey, I’m starting to feel better.’”
The song is serious but silly, too, acknowledging feelings while having fun. That, Leavell said, is the whole idea behind music therapy.
The power of music
Leavell, born and raised in the Boise area, has always loved music. When she went to Berklee College of Music in Boston, she thought she would major in music business. But she heard about the music therapy program and signed up for the introductory course.
“The first day in class, I knew it was for me,” she recalled. “I discovered I really loved working with kids. I feel like I can spot a kid who is maybe a little shy or anxious or nervous. I’ve always been able to spot these kids and be gently supportive of them.”
She moved back to Boise and worked for several years at St. Luke’s, where she started a music therapy program. “I was mostly working with kids one on one. I would improvise songs with them, write songs with them, and build relationships with kids there for long-term care. It helped ease their anxiety about the hospital environment.”
A new gig
When Leavell and her family moved to Indiana for her husband to pursue his Ph.D, their 3-year-old daughter started at a preschool that was without a music teacher. Leavell hadn’t told the preschool director that she was a musician or music therapist, but the thought of her daughter, who loved music, going without music at school was too much.
“So I volunteered to do music in their class and they were a little jaw dropped,” she said with a laugh. “After a few months, I was music teacher for the whole school.”
It was a role she had to grow into. A classroom of 25 wiggly preschoolers was very different from her one-on-one work at the hospital. “My first day was 30 minutes of music. I remember looking at the clock and I was only six minutes in. I thought, what am I going to do with these kids?”
She started writing down songs she had improvised in class with the preschoolers. “I would write songs at home and bring them in and started exploring what is it about songs that help kids stay excited and engaged. How do I create a song and meet the needs of those who need to move and wiggle and kids who have hands over their ears?”
At the end of that year, she was creating songs and found what worked. She sent those songs out to other teachers and music therapists and eventually started a “song of the month” club that came in a free e-newsletter.
Leavell began her online curriculum business, Music for Kiddos, as teachers began to ask her for more material. She now has a membership of over 800 therapists and music educators from school districts all over the country.
She estimates that on any given day, there are tens of thousands of kids singing her songs in schools or music therapy sessions. Her debut album, “Move It, Move It!” was nominated for Children’s Album of the Year in the 2019 Independent Music Awards. Her song “School’s A Little Different This Year” won the American Music Therapy Association Songwriting Competition, and in 2021 her song “K-I-N-D” was a finalist in the International Songwriting Competition.
As she wrote and compiled songs for this second album, Leavell said she wants kids to feel seen and validated through her music. “We have a lot of expectations of kids — they’re receiving verbal instruction all day long. School is hard for many kids. If they can hear from my music that they’re OK just how they are, that makes me happy.”
“Made to Bloom” is available on all streaming services and at musicforkiddos.com starting March 3.