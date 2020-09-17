While it wasn't their first choice for either the date or location, Raymond Martinez and Amanda Zoubi still had a wedding day they'll never forget. The two were the winning couple of Tamarack's "Love at High Altitude" mid-mountain elopement package giveaway. In addition, 15 other couples were wed on the ski mountain for a reduced rate of $200. The ceremonies took place on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The wedding packages each included a chairlift ride to a 30-minute ceremony overlooking Lake Cascade. Up to 10 wedding party members and guests could also purchase lift tickets to attend the ceremonies and each ended with the traditional first dance, champagne toast and cake before a chairlift ride back down the mountain.
A photographer was on hand, and couples had the opportunity to stay the weekend at the mountain lodge for a discount.
The staff at Tamarack Resort came up with the idea in June as a way to ameliorate the fallout from canceled weddings due to COVID-19, wanting to provide them "a chance to celebrate their union in a unique way," said a press release.
“This year was a tough year for couples planning to get married,” said Hayley Johnson, wedding and corporate sales manager at Tamarack Resort. “We wanted to do our part to help these couples have the special wedding day they deserved while respecting the guidelines and restrictions surrounding COVID-19."
Winning letter
In her contest-winning letter, Zoubi wrote that she and her fiance had been together for nine years and got engaged in July 2018. They had planned a wedding in Las Vegas for April 20 and had rented a nine-bedroom villa for the wedding party and wedding. "It was going to be amazing!!" Zoubi wrote. Forced to cancel the wedding a mere four weeks before it was to take place "completely devastated us after all the fun plans we had in place for Vegas," she wrote. One of her saddest moments was in realizing she was not going to be able to wear her wedding dress. "It is now sitting across the top of my closet, which is kinda sad, but I just hope to be able to put it on somewhere as beautiful as the dress is … ."
Zoubi said while it was different than the one planned, her Sept. 12 wedding did not disappoint. "It was a downsize from Las Vegas, but it was a unique experience we will never forget," she said in an email. "Plus we made the news! Who can say they were on the news on their wedding day?!"
And yes, she was finally able to pull her wedding dress out of the closet — "and it still fit great!"
And, since weddings are still being canceled and/or postponed due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, the folks at Tamarack Resort are looking to do another round of Love at High Altitude elopements for winter weddings. Check the website for updates: tamarackidaho.com.