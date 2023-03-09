I’ve been making my Oscar predictions for the past quarter-century, yet I can’t recall a year when I had so many questions about which films would ultimately win. Still, it’s time to lock in my picks. Here are my predictions, as well as my burning questions that will finally be answered on Sunday.
Best Picture - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“EEAAO” is the front-runner here, but it may be a little too edgy for some older Oscar voters.
That could leave the door open for more traditional fare like “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fablemans” or “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Each of these films have their ardent supporters, but also determined detractors.
And keep in mind that the Academy uses a ranked-choice ballot, which opens the door to an upset by the second-place film over divisive front-runners. It would be very cool seeing Tom Cruise taking home a little gold statue for “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Best Actress - Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
This is a two-woman race. Will Cate Blanchett’s masterful performance wow the Academy?
Or will Michelle Yeoh finally be recognized for her career? My heart says Yeoh, but I know so many people who loved “Tár” (I did not) that I think Cate takes the prize.
Best Actor - Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Another two-actor choice (sorry, Colin Farrell — I voted for you). Will voters choose Austin Butler, the hot young actor playing a beloved music figure? Or will they opt to give Brendan Fraser the award because of his career resurgence? Hollywood loves a happy ending, so I’m guessing Fraser.
Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
This is one of the few easy picks. Ke Huy Quan rides the “EEAAO” train all the way to Oscar Town.
Best Supporting Actress - Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Will Angela Bassett give a Marvel movie its first Oscar? Will voters give the award to Kerry Condon? It might be the only award “Banshees” gets all night. Will Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu split the “EEAAO” vote? I’m picking Curtis, but this one is a toss-up.
Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Steven Spielberg is a major threat here. Martin McDonagh is a minor threat. I’m picking the directing duo known as “Daniels,” but if they don’t win here, look for an upset brewing in the Best Picture race.
Original Screenplay - Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Original Screenplay - Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
I think the Academy spreads the love to a couple of beloved films in real danger of going home empty-handed on Sunday. Then again, “EEAAO” did win the prize from the Writer’s Guild of America,” so smart money is probably on them to win again in this category.
International Feature - “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany
Animated Feature - “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Documentary Feature - “Navalny”
These categories are easier to predict. “All Quiet on the Western Front” should easily win the foreign film award and is a real threat in the Best Picture race as well. I voted for “Turning Red” in the Animated category, but all the momentum is with “Pinocchio.” The Documentary prize is tougher, but my gut says that voters will be more attuned to the charismatic Russian protester in “Navalny.”
Cinematography - “Elvis”
Editing - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
These awards frequently go to the flashiest entries in the categories. If there’s an upset brewing, look for “All Quiet on the Western Front” to make a move here.
Original Score - “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Original Song - “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”
There’s a lot of foreign language love in these categories. I could see “Babylon” taking home the Best Score prize, but the smart money is on “All Quiet.” And I will personally lead the riot if “Naatu Naatu” doesn’t win Best Song.
Production Design - “Elvis”
Costume Design - “Elvis”
Makeup and Hairstyling - “Elvis”
Ladies and gentlemen, “Elvis” has entered the building. I think the King sweeps these categories, although I wouldn’t be surprised to see “Babylon” steal a statue or two.
Visual Effects - “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Sound - “Top Gun: Maverick”
I wouldn’t be surprised to see “Top Gun” take home both of these, but there’s no denying the visual triumph of “Avatar.”
Live-Action Short - “Le Pupille”
Animated Short - “My Year of Dicks”
Documentary Short - “Haulout”
The short categories are always something of a crapshoot. All I have to go on here is which of these films I liked the best.