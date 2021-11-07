If you picked apples this fall, chances are you harvested one of the many popular varieties out there, like Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious, Gala or Pink Lady.
There’s also a chance you picked an apple that is a bit of a mystery, from a tree planted decades ago, the name long forgotten.
If so, there is a group of apple detectives who would like to speak with you.
The Lost Apple Project is a nonprofit that seeks to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in the Pacific Northwest. The project was started by Dave Benscoter, a retired FBI and IRS criminal division agent, who started sleuthing out old apple varieties in eastern Washington. The first variety he found was the Nero, on Steptoe Butte in the Palouse hills of Whitman County.
“It was really exciting and at the same time a little scary,” Benscoter said. “Once I had a little bit of success, I could see this was going to be a big project for just one person to do.”
He partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society and works closely with the Temperate Orchard Conservancy of Oregon, which helps identify “old” apple varieties. The group has since helped identify about 30 lost apple cultivars, including several from Idaho.
George Raino of Boise, a retired teacher, has been working with the Lost Apple Project of Idaho, an adjunct to the Lost Apple Project. Through the group’s efforts, they have identified and recovered through grafting a number of lost or extremely rare apple varieties, including Kittageskee, Fink, Tewksbury Blush, Parry White, Arctic Blush, Winter Blush No. 1, Vaughn’s Pignon and Robine.
Raino first became interested in old apple trees decades ago when, as a young man, he and a friend discovered an old apple orchard up in the Boise foothills. The orchard had about 80 trees, and he and his friend loaded up and went home with a six-month supply of apples.
“What I remember even back then was that there seemed to be two kinds, one yellow with red polka dots on it, which was really unusual,” Raino recalled. “You see stripes, but red polka dotting is pretty unique. The other apple was a tasty red apple that would store six months in (a) cool spot. A great apple.”
Years later, Raino connected with Benscoter, who encouraged him to submit samples of the orchard apples for identification. The one with the polka dots was identified by experts in 2017 as a Kittageskee, the last surviving apple tree of its kind in the world.
An entry in the apple reference book “Old Southern Apples” says the Kittageskee apple variety was first noted in a Cherokee settlement in Western North Carolina and was a good dessert apple. French horticulturalists who visited the United States in the 1800s took Kittageskee apple trees back to France and planted them. The last known Kittageskee trees were in Paris, and during the German occupation of the city during World War II, they were cut down for firewood.
“It’s not just a lost apple, but, along with several other cultivars, was kind of one of the ‘holy grail’ apples. It went national, the tree had been re-discovered,” Raino said. “Then my job was to collect grafting samples. Now I have three-year-old Kittageskee growing in my yard.”
The ancestor of Raino’s Kittageskee apple tree was likely planted by a man who homesteaded in the Boise foothills until around 1920. Then it passed through a few more owners before a Basque rancher lived there for several decades until the 1950s.
“It’s about the history as much as it’s about the apple,” said Raino, who’s helped locate other lost or extremely rare apple varieties, including an orchard near Banks that was planted by a band of Weiser Shoshone that frequently traded with settlers. Finding that orchard involved a bit of investigative work. “We call ourselves lost apple detectives,” he said.
Like Raino, Benscoter also emphasizes the historical significance of lost apple varieties. When wagon trains came west, nurserymen came with them, and sold a variety of apple trees for different purposes to the settlers. “Maybe one apple was especially good for drying, another good for applesauce,” Benscoter explained. “The most important were the winter keepers, the ones that made it through the winter. Having fresh fruit in April or May was incredibly important. These apples to the first homesteaders who were out here were by far and away the most important food they grew.”
An apple has up to 50 different characteristics, Benscoter said, including shape of the seed, color of skin and flesh, length of stem and flavor descriptions. He said there are only about five apple identification experts in the U.S. who can help identify lost apple varieties. “The importance of the identification experts can’t be minimized. It’s amazing what they’re able to do,” he said.