If you’re looking for something a bit different to do this holiday season, you might want to save the date and clear your calendar for “A Modern Yule Walk.” Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, the event is an old-fashioned holiday stroll around the Linen District neighborhood, featuring Christmas caroling, storytelling, seasonal libations and taste sensations, music — and you can even get in some holiday shopping, according to a press release about the event.
It begins on Grove Street with “pre-functions” at Crazy Neighbor and Grant A Home Shop at 5 p.m.
At 6 p.m. the walk begins moving through the Linen District neighborhood, accompanied by traditional holiday caroling led by Opera Idaho. Along the way, you can find seasonal drinks and nosh at the Modern, hear a ghost story told by local author Alan Heathcock and rock out to Christmas tunes by Boise Rock School. Next, enjoy specialty food and beverages around the fire at Txikiteo, listen to a contemporary Christmas reading by local actor and writer Jodeen Revere, watch live artist demonstrations at Fire Fusion Studio and Delia Dante Gallery, and enjoy Idaho craft beer and wine at Hops & Bottles.
The walk is free (you can purchase food, drink and gifts) and you and the family can join along the way anytime you like. “Grab a free Christmas candle to light your way and let the holiday mood sweep you away.”
SCHEDULE
5 — 6 p.m.: Crazy Neighbor and Grant Home Shop, 1415 and 1420 W. Grove St.
Browse seasonal wares at Crazy Neighbor while sipping a cup of wassail at this unique shop full of fashion and theatrical accessories — you might find the perfect hat to wear on the Yule Walk. Across the street is Grant A Home Shop, a holiday pop up.
6 p.m.: Performance by Opera Idaho carolers inside Crazy Neighbor
6:15 — 7 p.m.: Modern Hotel and Bar, 1314 W. Grove St.
Meet in the courtyard for nosh and seasonal drinks available for purchase and listen to a ghost story as told by local author Alan Heathcock.
7 — 7:15: Performance by Opera Idaho carolers
7:15 — 7:45 p.m.: Boise Rock School, 1404 W. Idaho St.
Listen to a local band “rockin’ around the Christmas tree.”
7:45 — 8:30 p.m.: Txikiteo, 175 N. 14th St.:
Here, you can purchase specialty food and beverages and gather around the fires while listening to a contemporary Christmas reading by local writer and actor Jodeen Revere.
8:30 p.m. Performance by Opera Idaho carolers
8:45 — 9:20 p.m.: Fire Fusion Studio/Delia Dante Gallery, 1322 W. Main St.
Step into the newly-opened studio and gallery to watch live artist demonstrations, including the forging of holiday ornaments.
9:20 p.m.: Performance by Opera Idaho carolers
9:30 — 10 p.m.: Hops & Bottles, 1420 W. Grove St.
The end of the line and “a special finale” at the craft beer taphouse and bottle shop.