Declan Dunn, 12, recently got his red belt in taekwondo at Champions Martial Arts in Nampa — that's the one just below a black belt. He's been studying martial arts for several years, said his mother, Desiree Dunn.
The martial arts academy encourages its members to participate in community service projects she said — and that's what led Declan to collecting shoes for the homeless.
At first, he didn't know exactly what he wanted to do, but knew it would be something to help homeless people. His older brother had been homeless for a time, Declan's mom said, and so knew of that hardship. He began doing research, and that's when he came across a photo that solidified his mission.
Declan saw a picture of a homeless man lying on a bench who had worn off the soles of his shoes — he could see the bottoms of the man's feet. "He saw that picture and said, 'That's what I want to do — collect shoes for the homeless,'" his mother said. He calls the project: "Shoes for Shelters."
Declan collects the shoes and cleans them — even washes them if they need it — sorts them by size and places them in individual bags for delivery to a Boise homeless shelter, the Nampa Women's and Children's Shelter, the Nampa Community Family Shelter and the Salvation Army Community shelter.
So far, he's collected more than 1,500 pairs of shoes — and hopes to get more before his deadline. He is gathering them through Sunday, March 31.
"It is my goal to deliver them by April 2 just in time for Easter," Declan wrote in a Facebook post.
His little sister, Micah, 10 — she has a blue belt in taekwondo — has been helping Declan on the project, their mom said.
"I'm very proud of them" she said.
In fact, the whole family pitches in to help: Desiree and her husband, James Dunn, have also been helping Declan with shoe pick-ups. But, his mom said, Declan has been the impetus of it all.
"I saw a need for shoes for the homeless community and wanted to help as many people as I could," Declan wrote in his Facebook post, "while also giving others the chance to help, too."
If you have shoes you'd like to donate, you can: Place them in the box on the porch at 11422 W. Zachary Ave. in Nampa, or text 208-241-1870 (Shoes for Shelters) with your information and they will arrange to pick them up.