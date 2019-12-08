Each bottle of wine tells a story which stars two main characters; Mother Nature and the winemaker.
Like any good story, the 2019 vintage provided a storyline complete with highlights, challenges and the essential struggle of these characters. With a return to cooler temperatures following two warm years and a sudden two-day freeze in early October, Mother Nature provided various challenges and opportunities to southern Idaho winemakers. However, winemakers across the production spectrum were able to quickly adapt and harness the best of the vintage.
Melanie Krause, owner and winemaker for Cinder Winery in Boise, found the cooler temperatures to be a boon. She expects the majority of her 2019 wines to be about 1% lower in alcohol but of sound quality across the board. In addition, Krause expressed excitement about the opportunity to create a 100% Riesling Ice Wine — the first in her winery’s history. Sourced from two different vineyards, the Riesling fruit that remained on the vine through the coldest October in Idaho’s history allowed a late October picking that yielded a very sweet and special wine.
Aromatic whites such as Gewurztraminer and Viognier and early ripening red varieties such as Syrah, Merlot, and Malbec are some of this harvest’s best showing varieties according to winemaker Travis Walker of Par Terre winery. With the cooler temperatures and picking before the frost, Walker was able to preserve the more delicate aromas of these varieties which are often compromised in warmer years.
Sawtooth and Ste. Chappelle winemaker Meredith Smith agreed that aromatic varieties show special promise in the 2019 vintage. The combination of fresh aromas and bright acid will make these wines particularly appealing upon their spring release and ideal for pairing with food. Smith also found success with later ripening varieties that were cropped at lower yields, thus allowing the grapes to ripen early in October before the onset of the cold front.
Yet, as in any good story, there were distinct challenges faced by each winery. For Cinder Winery, Melanie Krause noted that due to lower yields of fruit in many of her contracted vineyard parcels, she was forced to turn to the spot market to ensure adequate supply for her growing brand. Unlike beer or distilled spirits, winemakers have only one opportunity each season to create their wines and thus, are particularly sensitive to low yields. Similarly, Travis Walker noted that these low yields impacted his late ripening Cabernet Sauvignon fruit giving him only one-quarter the amount he expected. Primarily focused on aromatically-driven wines, he found this loss to be a small set-back in his production.
Mother Nature’s effects were felt in the winery as well with Smith and Walker both reporting that it was a struggle to raise temperatures inside the wineries sufficiently to encourage successful fermentations. Portable heaters became the friend of many wineries looking to increase ambient temperature.
While pest pressure in the vineyard seemed limited in 2019, all three winemakers noted hints of Botrytis or ‘Noble Rot’ present in some white varieties. Known for providing some intense honeysuckle and candied fruit aromatics, Botrytis can also cause issues with wine color, clarity and pure fruit aromatics.
Winemakers such as Walker used sorting techniques and minimized skin contact in unwanted lots to combat this issue.
The story of the 2019 harvest concluded with a happy ending for most southern Idaho winemakers, each learning more about their craft and the power of Mother Nature. Meredith Smith explored the importance of yield management to enhance wine quality in cooler vintages. Travis Walker reflected on the need to be diligent and connected to the vineyard to ensure the quality of his fruit. And Melanie Krause noted the quality benefit of getting the majority of her fruit in the winery before the frost.
Mother Nature may have provided an array of challenges to Idaho wineries in 2019, but winemakers of all different production sizes were able to create quality wines. By remaining conscientious of the vintage and adapting their production plan to the fruit given rather than a simple formula, these wineries and many more proved that cool vintages can provide their own unique opportunities.
From rare ice wines to crisp and aromatic whites and reds, the next chapter of the story will be unveiled this spring upon the first release of these classically styled wines.