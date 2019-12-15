It all started with one phone call, made in 1955 by a little boy wanting to talk to Santa on Christmas Eve.
The boy had gotten the number from a Sears and Roebuck Co. ad. But the number was a misprint and, instead of dialing up the man in red, the call went to the hotline at the Continental Air Defense Command operations center, also in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
So instead of hearing Santa's cheery "ho, ho, ho," the little boy heard the calm, steady voice of Col. Harry Shoup. Shoup quickly caught on to what had happened. He and his team gave radar status reports on Santa's whereabouts to all the children who called in that night.
Today, 64 years later, the center now known as the North American Aerospace Defense Command, aka NORAD, continues the Christmas tradition. Headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, NORAD, lets children know when Santa will be in their neighborhood — thanks to help from hundreds of volunteers answering thousands of phone calls on Christmas Eve.
NORAD partners with a number of companies in order to handle the high volume of Santa-checking calls, including Verizon — and one company from Boise: Cradlepoint. More on that later.
In addition to the phone call command center at NORAD, children and the young-at-heart can also track Santa via email, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and mobile apps, and through Amazon's Alexa and the OnStar vehicle security and navigation service.
Tracking Santa
Preston S. Schlachter handles strategic outreach for NORAD and USNORTHCOM public affairs. Schlachter has been working with the Santa tracking center since 2013, "and it's my third year leading the program," he said. "This program, to put it bluntly, is so cool. It's part of our heritage. The boys and girls who called that first night, they got that number on a misprinted advertisement. And from that accidental phone call, here we are — 64 years later."
In addition to working at the center, Schlachter does double duty on the phones. "I volunteer to take calls with my family; I've done it every year with my daughter since she was in high school."
Schlacter said that millions of people around the world track Santa.
In 2018, the center received 137,158 calls and answered 4,855 emails with help from more than 1,400 volunteers. Children asked Alexa about Santa 1.56 million times and more than 10,000 requested his location from OnStar.
As for social media stats, there are almost two million who follow the official NORAD Santa Tracker on Facebook, nearly 200,000 on Twitter and 4,000+ on Instagram.
How they track Santa
Tracking Santa takes a three-pronged approach that uses radar, satellites and jets. As Santa leaves the North Pole, NORAD's North Warning System radar follows him along Alaska and North Canada. How? The radar picks up the movement of Santa's sleigh and reindeer as they take off.
When Santa gets to Japan, the tracking shifts to satellites. The satellites, positioned in a fixed, geo-synchronous orbit about 22,300 miles above Earth, have infrared sensors that detect heat, so they hone in on Rudolph's nose.
As Santa gets closer to Canada and the U.S, NORAD's jet fighters greet Santa at Newfoundland.
Cradlepoint's connection
More than 1,250 Canadian and American uniformed personnel and Department of Defense civilians volunteer on Christmas Eve to answer thousands of phone calls and emails that come in from all over the world.
For the past nine years, one key partner in the mix is Cradlepoint, a Boise-based company that helps make the magic happen in the NORAD Operations Center by providing the router for a fast connection to the cellular network, said Donna Johnson, vice president of product marketing at Cradlepoint. And this year, it got an upgrade.
"Our population continues to grow and Santa has a lot more places to visit," Johnson said, "and they needed a higher-performance router to track Santa's journey: the Cradlepoint NetCloud Service on the AER220 with Gigabit-Class LTE connectivity.
"This is a very fast connection to the cellular network, allowing more data to be transferred in a faster time," Johnson said, "allowing more frequent check-ins on Santa’s sleigh location and no delay in sharing that location with his millions of followers."
Get some shut-eye
In addition to the Santa Tracker, NORAD also keeps a close eye on the presents the Jolly Old Elf delivers with the Gift Tracker.
Also important to note: Santa only comes to homes between 9 p.m. and midnight — and only after the kids are asleep.
So, kids, have fun tracking Santa with the Norad Santa tracker, but make sure you get to bed by 9 — and don't forget the milk and cookies.