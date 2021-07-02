Not b-a-a-d work if you can get it.
Carrington College nursing instructor Dr. Betzi Quiroz has been working with Peruvian sheepherders in Idaho for 28 years. On June 16 she took her students on a field trip — to visit a sheepherding campsite. There, she and the students checked in with the sheepherders and the next generation of nursing professionals got some hands-on training for a new generation of nursing professionals.
The Peruvian herders migrate around Idaho, managing groups of about 2,000 sheep while living in tents and wagons without any electricity or running water. In the springtime these herders can deliver up to 50 lambs a day. The money they earn helps support their families in Peru.
Quiroz, who emigrated to the U.S. from Peru in the early '90s, brings food and supplies, including clothing, every time she visits the sheep herders.
Quiroz talked to Idaho Press via email about her ties to the herders, how it all began — and the invaluable lessons her students gain from the experience.
Jeanne Huff: Professor Betzi Quiroz, you have been working with Peruvian sheepherders for 28 years. Can you talk about how it all came about?
Betzi Quiroz: My work with the Peruvian sheepherders started in 1992, soon after we — my sister, Evelyn, my mother, Dionisia, and I — emigrated to the U.S. from Peru. By this time, my father, Alberto, had been working and living in the U.S. for 18 years, nine of which were spent working as a sheepherder in the states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. He was one of the first Peruvians to leave the highlands of his native country to work in California in 1974. A guest worker visa allowed him and many other herders to complete three-year contracts to legally work in the U.S.
Our weekends were spent seeking out the herders at their campsite in Southwest Idaho to provide them with a home-cooked meal and a break from their isolated and mostly nomadic lives. It is during these times that I heard their stories of sustaining injuries while working in the deserts and mountains of Southwest Idaho. I also witnessed firsthand the impact of living and working conditions as the months and years went by. Some suffered from hunger as they ran out of food supplies while others were trapped in wildfires or sustained injuries from wild predator attacks. Dehydration, back and foot pain from walking day after day over difficult terrain was another frequent problem.
Throughout the years, my family shared as much as we could to provide them with groceries, clothing, medicine, and some treats. My parents showed us that even though we did not have much, there was much to be shared with others. A lesson that was reinforced by my maternal grandmother, Enriqueta. My dear grandmother taught us that hard work, respect, patience, kindness, love, compassion, empathy, acceptance, generosity, and courage are key in our lives and to put forth in the world. A lesson that I have carried with me throughout my life, and a principle that I constantly strive to follow to honor them. Thankfully, I am blessed to have a supportive husband and son who also do their part to help those who may be voiceless or invisible to others.
JH: What is the history of the Peruvian sheepherders in Idaho, how did they happen to start coming here?
BQ: Back in the 1970s, agricultural work programs sought temporary workers to fulfill jobs in the sheepherding industry. A federal, non-immigrant work visa like the H2A provided an opportunity for workers from South America to apply and hopefully land a job to help them improve their lives and that of the families they had left in their native countries. My father was one of the first guest workers to be chosen to work in the U.S. in 1974 after a rigorous process that determined his skills, overall health, and crime-free background check. After the livestock/ranch owners noticed their workers’ work ethic and commitment to keep the sheep not only alive but safe from predators, the herders were able to recommend family or friends to meet the demand for more guest workers needed as the sheep industry grew and prospered.
JH: Also, what exactly is your working relationship with the sheepherders?
BQ: My working relationship with the sheepherders is philanthropic and medical in nature. Realizing that there was a need among this vulnerable population and seeing firsthand the many changes in their living and working conditions, some good and bad, over the years, it was easy for me to see that I could do something to continue to help and support them as best as I could. My education and career eventually provided a platform that would allow me to provide a voice and helping hand for them.
My lifelong dream was to work as a healthcare provider. In high school, I was blessed with the opportunity to take Health Occupations as a class at Capital High School. This class allowed me to learn about various health occupations that I could pursue, and shadow health care providers at local hospitals in Boise. I was blessed to have a wonderful teacher and mentor, Linda Kline, who eagerly showed me my options and encouraged me to take the second class of Health Occupations, which allowed me to receive clinical training, and complete the required hours needed for the nursing assistant certification. It is then that I began to provide some basic first aid care and education for the herders.
When I started nursing school, I began to learn about the marvelous human body and how it functions, as well as how best to support it during illness. The more education I received during my undergraduate and graduate nursing training, the better prepared I became to help them prevent and treat job-related injuries such as musculoskeletal injury, heat stroke, dehydration, and gastrointestinal diseases like Giardia due to the natural presence of these parasites in our rivers and streams.
JH: How do the sheep herders manage/survive during winter and under other challenging situations?
BQ: Inclement weather is one of the most common and difficult hardships these herders face. Unfortunately, they do not live in an air-conditioned or heated home that they can go into to cool down during hot days or stay warm during blizzards and cold temperatures. These herders face Idaho’s ever-changing weather while living in a canvas tent during the hot summer and fall months. During the winter and spring months, they live in sheep wagons that have seen better days.
Another challenging situation the herders face is when they suffer injuries while being in remote locations that are several miles away from the nearest town. For example, we had a herder whose horse got spooked by a snake, causing both to fall off the mountain they were attempting to climb to reach the next campsite. The horse landed on the herder while being impaled by a tent pole. The herder's injuries included a broken leg and a fractured shoulder. Not having a cell phone to communicate with another herder, his only option included having to drag his body out of the area in hopes of reaching a hiker or hunter that could call for an ambulance. The delay in treatment caused severe complications that nearly cost him his life.
For most people, the harsh weather, treacherous backcountry roads, wildfires, social isolation, food insecurity, limited access to health care services and basic services such as potable water and electricity along with an abundance of rattlesnakes and predator attacks and other occupational hazards are enough to keep them from wanting to work under such conditions. Yet more than 200 sheepherders in Idaho find themselves leading a nomadic life that offers a labor-intensive work schedule consisting of 24 hours per day for 365-days.
JH: Basque sheepherders are also well known in Idaho. Do they work with the Peruvian sheepherders and vice versa?
BQ: Peruvian sheepherders used to work with Basque sheepherders in the past. However, it has been more than 10 years since we have had a Basque sheep herder in Idaho as many have retired and returned home (to) northern Spain and southern France. Other Basque herders saved their monies and are now proud owners of sheep companies in Idaho. Yet others, like Jose Mari Artiach, came to the U.S. as a sheepherder and later opened his restaurant Leku Ona in 2005.
JH: This year, you took your nursing students for a campsite visit and also supplied health services to the sheepherders. Were you able to give them vaccines for COVID-19?
BQ: I wish we would have been able to have access to the COVID-19 vaccines so that my nursing students and I could vaccinate them but, unfortunately, that was not the case. In March, I arranged to have three of the herders to be vaccinated in one of the clinics in Boise when their age group was eligible to receive it. We still have more herders wanting the vaccine but with the challenges of living and working in remote areas, severely limited transportation to receive the COVID vaccine has been a barrier.
JH: How many students went with you on the trip and what did your students think about it all?
BQ: A total of five nursing students were present at our clinical day with the herders. The feedback I received from our students ranged from it being a very humbling and life changing experience that they will not forget, to being grateful for the chance to learn to be more resourceful and to think outside the box. Additionally, the students found the herders to be extremely hard working, very open and receptive to learning. They were extremely grateful for the health care services they received. The students have said that they cannot wait to go back to connect them to needed community resources, and to provide them with education on health promotion and injury prevention strategies.
JH: Do you plan to return?
BQ: We plan to return for another clinical day on July 14. This time, we will connect with them at a campsite near the New Meadows area. The focus of this clinical day will be on connecting the herders to community resources and providing education on injury prevention and health promotion topics based on the herders’ request and perceived needs. Additionally, the students will follow-up on their assigned clients to reassess health issues they identified on their first visit, and to evaluate their interventions.
JH: How can people help?
BQ: We have a wish list on Amazon that people can check out to see what items the herders could use to support their health and overall wellbeing. They are welcome to select an item within their budget to fulfill their wish list. These donations will be immensely helpful and well-appreciated! The link for the list is: amazon.com/hz/wishlist/dl/invite/atPC3lH?ref_=wl_share.
For more information about the herders and opportunities for multidisciplinary collaboration, educational days, projects, and cultural immersion activities which are set throughout the year, check our Facebook page and like “Boise’s Association for the Advancement of Herders (BAAH).” The philanthropic nature and purpose of this organization is to empower vulnerable and disadvantaged groups of Peruvian sheepherders through advocacy, education, and interdisciplinary interventions. Current members of BAAH are my former nursing students, and nursing colleagues but membership is open to anyone who expresses interest in serving this unique population.
JH: Anything else you would like to say?
BQ: It is an honor to be able to use my education and nursing career to help be a voice for these hard-working men. They work around the clock and are sacrificing so much to provide for their families. The goal is also to help the students understand more of the world around them, and to empower them to use their knowledge to make the world a better place. Ultimately, the desire to help others, and to advocate for our patients is why we became nurses.