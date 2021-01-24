During President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony Wednesday, one of the moments that stood out was Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s searing and soaring delivery of her poem “The Hill We Climb.” According to the New York Times, which blazed the headline “Amanda Gorman Captures the Moment, in Verse,” she didn’t finish writing the poem until after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
The poem was fierce, bold and spoke to the tenor and tone of the day in a way that speeches and orations just can’t.
It also offered us — and the world — a glimpse of what that world looks like right now through the eyes of a future leader.
But what about the future leaders in our own community, what are their observations, how do they see where we are as a country, where we are going, where we want to be?
Sharon Hanson, a teacher at Boise High School, asked her AP Language and Composition students, all juniors, to write an inauguration poem; in essence, echoing Gorman’s task.
“This was going to be one of the most authentic, rhetorical situations of our time,” Hanson said, explaining why she chose the topic. She made the assignment after winter break — and after Jan. 6 and the deadly riot at the Capitol. In such a charged environment, she challenged her students. “How do you write about your views after what happened without alienating your audience? What is the exegesis — what is your message?” Hanson said they studied past inauguration poems — there had been five prior to Gorman’s at the request of three past presidents. They found out in school on Tuesday that Gorman would be delivering this year’s poem, and they watched her as she was interviewed on PBS, where she talked about writing the poem. The students felt as if they were being seen, said Hanson, because they could identify with the young poet. While writing the poem, Gorman said “she was struggling with some of the same issues my students were.”
Here, then, are six takes through the lens of young poets in our own community, weighing in on our country’s traditional inauguration; a ceremony that is more than a ceremony. It is a moment when our nation witnesses the passing of power —and it is one of the hallmarks of our democracy.
Our American Experience
The center of a country whose doors supposedly hold freedom
A symbol meant to represent the American dream
Lies in ruination for an unjustifiable reason
Politics did not fall in favor of the defending party,
And somewhere in the distance a young boy will ask their mother why America burns
Homes etched from wood whose trees share the same roots
Divided from one another over political propaganda draped across banisters
Rewatching lines being drawn on uneasy borders
That should have been vanquished after blood was spilt at Gettysburg
And the mother will answer, the system is finally fragmenting
Built on the back of the immigrant and refugee
Whether one is Syrian, Irish, Latino, English, Native, or Kenyan
They are all the mother and father who work night and day to give their children a better life
Yet today’s America acts like we are not in this fight together
And somewhere far away a little girl will ask her brother why people cannot see past their own reflections
Made up of individual lines of rope each carrying striking differences,
Who only become sturdy when woven together
And to weave, leverage must be let go and knots smoothed over
For it is not a war America needs but instead a compromise
And the brother will answer, people are no longer willing to recognize the face of their neighbors
Yet in hidden moments lay pinnacles of light
Ecstatic memories caught in the camera film of teenagers running alongside Brooklyn sunsets
New earths created in the maze like minds of young children dancing amongst the Redwoods
Constellations lighting up the eyes of a young couple falling in love on top of the Rockies
And somewhere in America a niece will ask her uncle how all the varying people could, at heart, truly understand one another
Tomorrow a hundred thousand soles will walk the same surface
Fruit from a worn family farm will feed the woman who tests the safety of water used to grow it
Leaning on each other and blindly forming a reliance,
One that cuts across borders, ideals, political patronage, differences
And the uncle will answer, America is the world’s most opposite cultures encircled into one experience that — at some point — every citizen’s creviced hands will touch
— Tamasyn Hill
Our Collective Voice
The sound of alarm bells and tones and chimes
ripple from sea to shining sea each morning:
a theme song to the start of our days,
a theme song to the start of
progress;
it triggers a chain reaction to achieve
just that.
And we devour our Georgia peaches, Iowa corn, Idaho potatoes
as the egg center sunshine touches our homes.
On the homestead,
we gather in our home offices,
far apart, but
connected by our voices.
We sing the present
as tomorrow’s history.
But as we progress together,
the echoes of the unheard
tumble into the abyss.
They become
lost in the annals of time,
left in the trail of history,
a silent minority dangerously brewing.
When the voices of the forgotten
ring out
into oblivion,
our alarms do not set off,
our slumber
brushes past a part of us
as if the peach supply is impeached
and the potato supply has plateaued and been removed
for this, we yearn for more corn.
We lose our sense of self,
the frustration compounds,
and when we hear our echoes
for the last time,
we hit a Stonewall, we
March For Our Lives
because we feel we are being Stolen from;
and the cost of what our country can do for us
supersedes the reward
of what we can do for our country.
Our bi-centenarian country
has matured
and been deterred from senescence.
But we assert
in our profound solemnity
that we are no longer juvenile.
We implore to be asked
and to tell;
We petition to no longer just be seen
but to be heard;
We solicit to protect the minority
and uplift their voices;
We importune
for a seat at the grown-up table.
Our maturity precedes us
in a manifestation of unity.
We progress
together
we make history.
Sunshine touches our homes as
one.
And when our collective truth,
our collective voice,
rings out in proclamation that
we are here
we will not stay silenced,
we etch
our names,
we etch
ourselves,
into the annals of time.
For,
our voices
write the first draft of history
— JJ Byrne
General Store
This is our home;
steel and glass cities,
waving fields and rolling hills,
and carved out mountains topped with snow;
The salty Pacific spray crashing against the cliffs,
to the freshwater inland seas of the Great Lakes,
the low point at Death Valley
and the colossal slopes of Denali
America, an undeveloped oasis of hope,
wild and free;
uncharted.
grew into thirteen states,
stretched across the continent,
and forged its own government.
A land of people;
who although they were vastly different,
all wanted to be part of the great experiment;
Democracy
America was once an agricultural society,
now developed into one containing every industry available;
all by the people of the country
America was once small,
like a little mom and pop general store.
America is now a superstore
as many different ideas as there are brands,
millions of items all under one roof;
each state an aisle.
We are the people
All under one roof;
the doctors down aisle four,
fast food workers in six,
engineers,
farmers and still more…
A system of moving parts;
all working together
Under one flag
America is many
America is one
A land of differences united.
— Nicole Bailey
What Comes Tomorrow
Tomorrow is my Father’s birthday:
an immigrant reaching for citizenship.
This is the longest time he has stayed
in one place.
Waiting for what he claims as home
to claim him back.
There is a pain here, in
our home.
It is sharp and resonating.
The trees are struggling to grow,
to fruit, to bloom.
The mountains waver over obscurity,
threaten to break and come colliding down.
It’s been a cold winter.
For all the frozen ground,
tomorrow brings seeds which will
sprout
and rise and flower
into the spectacular.
I am hopeful for tomorrow.
Tomorrow the trees will grow a little stronger,
stand a little straighter,
struggle a little less.
Tomorrow the mountains will name themselves.
There is pain here.
But tomorrow the pain will turn to sore.
Ache will fuel our want for better.
Something new will come.
I don’t know what it will be.
—Katrina Mairi Wright
Moments
Thoughts, so many conflicting thoughts in my head
What should I do?
You’re doing it wrong.
What’s going to happen?
I don’t know.
Can we even stop it?
Bystanders watching on the sidelines, hoping for the best.
This country we live in has so many different shades,
Our past filled in with notions of patriotism, freedom, and enlightenment.
The present shaded in with doubt, polarization, anxiety, fear, confusion, hate, concern for those ideals that have structured our way of living.
Trying to understand those that seem so different from us,
Our past, founded on our ideas of rights, independence, individuality,
feels like it has faded away.
Drifting away on the tides of the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico, Lake Michigan, or the Mississippi
The distance reflected in the only part, the only window into another’s life that we can see, the eyes just above the mask that covers our personality.
The veil over our features,
our emotions,
our broken souls frayed at the edges
So far apart from the people we are in the room with.
Beneath that veil there is the center of who we are, as imperfect and unique as it is.
So I wonder, has our individuality been confined to a box in the garage that we never open, or has it just been obscured?
Moments, an infinite number that we have witnessed,
Moments beyond comprehension,
Moments that astound and disgust,
Moments that stand out and repeat,
Are the ones at the park where three friends sit in the sun on their own blankets and talk to each other from six feet apart,
Families meeting online talking for hours,
Friends meeting up at coffee shops or wearing masks in a car,
Teachers figuring out zoom calls, students being a little more patient.
Sports, with all its joyous up and downs,
moments of triumph and sadness,
Have managed to continue.
The mask that veils our souls,
becoming another expression of our individuality.
Showing the world our favorite color,
People responding to the violence and fear and hatred and anxiety of this year,
by displaying their beliefs on their masks,
Supporting a movement,
Supporting the vote,
and each other.
But still,
Feeling alone, on the top of the highest mountain in the Rockies,
trying to figure out how to get off this island in the sky.
Then your screen lights up and it’s an old friend from what feels like another lifetime, and you’re reminded of the present moment.
This present moment where you are actually looking at one of the most amazing views you have ever witnessed.
The snow sparkling off the tips of the mountains, rivers tremendous at their beginning, dark, silty, turbulent, filtering out into magnificent, clear blue lakes
Providing even more clarity into the moment,
This moment is what we have the power to change.
This moment can unite us.
— Aden Smith
America’s Garden
I visited a garden just yesterday
And in the wake of dawn it seemed to sway
The growing, the decaying, the flowering alike
Welcoming the warmth of the day in sight
And in this morning, I see America.
Its diversity in every petal, thorn, and vegetation
Each seeking life, and fleeing from alienation
Each wanting to belong and appear with wisdom
In order to fit into the ecosystem
And in this jigsaw jungle, I see America.
I see its scars in the maple bark and overgrown weed
But more visible is the undying will to proceed
The wisteria vines laced over the tired plum
Juxtapose what was with what is to come
And in this balance of remembrance and revolution, I see America.
This extraordinary ability to overcome
Brings opportunity for the ambitious some
Who admire grit, and reward reaching to the sky
But know sunlight for the undergrowth is harder to come by
And in this delicate system, I see America.
These oaks, these roses can call this garden home
A privilege which, to others, remains unknown
But the fortunate foxglove know not to take it for granted
Just as they grow not to simply settle where planted
And in this gratitude, this dream, I see America.
In with the foreign breeze, a bee hums along
Looking to join the chorus of this garden song
But even as it toils to spread the citizen seed
It’s feared by the gardener, who’s blind to his dependence, his need
And in this need for migrant pollination, I see America.
In this garden anyone should look
And know that any bud can blossom
Any hydrangea can take root in the shared soil
Any redwood can glance the same sky
And in this united goal, anyone can see America.
— Hayden Hinchman