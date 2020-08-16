"I will fight for those who cannot fight for themselves." –Wonder Woman
It all started with a girls' lunch that turned into a girls' night out.
Back in 2009, Diane Ronayne, columnist at The Idaho Statesman, now retired, was in a quandary. Five of her friends from separate circles were all wanting to have lunch with her. Ronayne calls herself "a pollinator," and what she really loves to do is bring people together. So, she brought all five together for drinks instead of lunch. They "hit it off" and have been a bonded set of friends ever since. They call themselves "Wonder Women" and have added others to the group over the years. Today, there are about 15 and they still get together regularly for friendship and support.
One of the Wonder Women is Donna-Marie Hayes. She worked for a number of years at the Department of Public Works for the city of Boise, but her real passion project was in creating the public-private partnership called the Boise WaterShed. As a Boise City Public Works commissioner she spearheaded the $1.2 million effort for the high-tech exhibits inside the Boise WaterShed.
"I found out that almost nobody knew anything about water and conservation, and wastewater treatment, and how it relates to quality water," she said. The high-tech exhibits there are geared to educate people from fourth graders to adults. In addition, it holds the largest collection of public art in the state of Idaho, Hayes said. "How cool to have art teach environmental lessons!"
It is one of her proudest achievements to have seen it take shape. "It's a wonderful thing for me to look back on my life. This was a big joy for me — to have this little seed of a dream in 1992. … We used to have 15,000 visitors there a year," Hayes said.
She was working on the WaterShed's final project, a geothermal exhibit, when "I got sick and so the effort ground to a halt," said Hayes. She's been in treatment for cancer for over a year. "When you go through chemo, you just don't have the energy," she said. Hayes thought her illness and the halt to the project might put it out of reach, and something she felt she couldn't finish. She was saddened by the possibility "that it wasn't completed in my lifetime. … We had all of these experts weigh in, we did all the homework … the greatest expense is the software. We just need someone to tie it up in a nice little bow."
And that's when Ronayne and her troupe of Wonder Women come in. Ronayn started a fundraiser on Facebook, "Heat Beneath Your Feet! A fundraiser for the Boise WaterShed." She is hoping a bit of superpower will pull the project through. The goal is $15,000. As of deadline for this story, $175 has been raised.
When Hayes heard about the fundraiser, she was overcome with emotion. "They're doing this as a gift for me … and I appreciate it." Hayes hopes to raise the money by this month's end. "If we can get the commitment by the end of August, we'll be able to do (the exhibit) at a reduced rate," she said.
Hayes has been concentrating on getting healthy. She's still taking chemo treatments, "but the rest of the time I'm in training," she said. She and her husband, Bob, are planning to celebrate their upcoming 55th anniversary in "high" style. They'll be heading to the Sawtooths on their special day, Aug. 29, and have set their sights on scaling Blackmon Peak, a 10,302-foot summit. "It's a 1,500-foot gain in elevation," said Hayes.
She said in the meantime, if the Wonder Women can raise enough money to complete her vision to get the geothermal project done, Hayes said, "I'll be feeling on top of the world."