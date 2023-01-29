Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


“Exuberant. Imaginative. Moving.” — Ballet Idaho lead artist Daniel Ojeda.

Get ready. Ballet Idaho’s “Anthology” is coming to the Boise State University SPEC Center Feb. 9 through Feb. 12. “Anthology” will feature the choreography of lead artist Daniel Ojeda and guest choreographers Dani Rowe, Jonathan Fredricksen and Christopher Stowell. According to a Ballet Idaho press release, the performance will be highlighted by live musical accompaniment from local favorites Del Parkinson and Leta Harris Neustaedter.

Recommended for you

Load comments