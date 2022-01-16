What a wonderful holiday season! And, with all the indulging and celebrating, many of us are left looking to find a bit more balance in our lifestyle. But finding balance doesn’t necessarily mean eliminating one of our favorite beverages: wine! The category of “Light and Better for You” wines is growing and with it are an increase in options available to enjoy. By understanding what they are, how they are crafted as well as how they taste, you can determine the best option for your enjoyment.
While there is no formal definition of “light” wine, there are some parameters that are typically ascribed to these products. First, most of these wines have less alcohol. While these vary among products, they typically range from 7-9% alcohol by volume (ABV) versus their traditional 11-14% counterparts.
Second, most of these wines have about 30% less calories and less than 5 grams of carbs per five ounce serving. For example, Kendall Jackson’s ‘Avant’ Unoaked Chardonnay has 124 calories and 13.5% alcohol while the same product in the lower alcohol version comes in at 85 calories and 9% alcohol for the same five-ounce portion.
So, how do they do it? While processes vary by producer, there are three main ways that alcohol (and calories) can be limited when producing a wine. First, winemakers pick earlier to limit sugar accumulation in the grapes which, during fermentation, would be changed into alcohol. Second, producers can choose yeast that create less alcohol during fermentation. And finally, the most technological method, wineries can employ the use of reverse osmosis or a spinning cone. Don’t worry, we won’t dive into the minutiae of how each machine operates but suffice to say that both are extremely effective methods for reducing alcohol in wines.
Most producers use some form of all these methods and to varying extents. Winemakers for Yellow Tail’s ‘Pure Bright’ line use early picking, selected yeast, and reverse osmosis to craft their wines and, at a retail price of $7.50, they do so without adding additional cost to the wine.
But the question is, how do they taste? In a comparative tasting of both Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc and their Sauvignon Blanc in the “Illuminate” line, I found that while the wines didn’t taste exactly the same, both were enjoyable. The traditional Sauvignon Blanc was full-fruited with notes of passion and grapefruit, citrus and the traditional herbaceous note consistent with this style. Similarly, the “Illuminate” wine was lighter in body and had similar citrus and herbaceous notes but with less heft. It was easy to enjoy and brighter in style and well-priced at $16.
Similarly, Cupcake’s Light Hearted Rosé which comes in at approximately 8% ABV and 80 calories showed a lightness and brightness. Refreshing and full of vibrant strawberry and citrus notes, the dry palate and high acidity overdelivered for the $9.50 price tag.
With the new year comes new commitments to ourselves to find healthy options in the food and beverage industry. But, giving up wine doesn’t have to be one of them. With lighter-styled wines being crafted across the world, there are a multitude of options. And, if you just can’t give up your favorite white or rose wine, consider making a spritzer with soda water to cut down the ABV and calories.
Here’s to a new year, new you, and trying new wines!
The Aftertaste: Residual sugar, also known as “RS” in the wine world is the amount of sugar present in a wine at bottling. It can be expressed as grams per liter (g/L) or by percent. Most “dry” wines (a.k.a. they don’t have appreciable sugar) have less than 3 grams per liter of sugar.