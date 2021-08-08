“Life is just a bowl of cherries, don’t take it serious, it’s mysterious.” — Lew Brown
Sometimes I think of that Forrest Gump quote: “ … life is like a box of chocolates — you never know what you’re gonna get.” But I’ve always been more partial to the bowl of cherries analogy.
Either way, it’s true that life can be surprising, just when you least expect it. I got a big surprise last week when I found out I was getting a promotion of sorts. Specifically, I am now the new editor of Boise Weekly, our renegade alt-weekly publication. This is a proud moment for me, heady, even. I have admired this pub, smiling, head shaking and with eyebrows raised, ever since I set foot in the Treasure Valley 20 years ago. I hope to do it and its readers proud. I mean, that it is still standing after the year and a half we’ve had is a testament to the team that kept it alive — amidst the universal shuttering of movie theaters, play houses, concerts, bars, nightclubs, restaurants, book readings, poetry slams — you name it. Virtually all events gone in the blink of an eye, events which were the Weekly’s lifeblood.
And yet, BW kept eeking out weekly papers. Some were barely more than flyers. But they managed to knit together stories about what people could do: take day trips to Idaho vistas; read books by local authors; attend virtual art shows, symphonies, the ballet and more. The crew withstood the worst of the storm and I want to thank the lean, mean machine that kept it going: Publisher Matt Davison, editor Harrison Berry (who left in January), the ever prolific head staff writer Tracy Bringhurst and the creative graphic arts genius, Jason Jacobsen.
While I am giddy with the prospect of leading this team, I want you to know I am not turning my back on Life — or any of the other community sections I’ve been commandeering at Idaho Press, including Health, Outdoors and BoiseDev.
The good news for you, dear readers, is that you will benefit greatly. In addition to my byline — which you may see a bit less of — there will be more features and stories from some of your favorite writers including Natalie Holsten, Ellen McKinnon, April Neale and more. Columns you know and love will remain, too: Tim Woodward, the Nampa Newbie, Margaret’s Library — and of course, our staples: Grammar Guy, the Bookworm Sez and Movie Guy. I’m also looking to add a dedicated community reporter and a few more writers. The more voices the merrier.
I also invite you to send me your ideas. What do you want to hear about, know more about? Who would you like to sit down and get to know or have a laugh with? Let me know.
I’m excited to see what happens in this new chapter of the Jeanne Huff show. I’ve always been a hat person anyway; wearing two of them will be invigorating. I’ll just have to remember which one I have on, when.
And I’m doubly excited to take you all with me. As we’ve all learned over this past year and a half, life can be shocking and scary. But it is also fun and full of mystery. It’s … “just a bowl of cherries.”