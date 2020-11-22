As we all prepare for the coming holiday, I know that many will be struggling to think of anything to be thankful for. I admit it’s quite a challenge.
Looking back over the past year, it’s stunning to try to absorb it all. A pandemic that we are still being throttled by, economic hardships as a result for so many. Social and political unrest that threatens the very foundation of our nation. Discord and division among our fellow citizens, friends and family. Social media sowing seeds of disinformation breeding distrust in practically everything we read. A presidential election that is over — but still not settled.
What have I left out? I’m sure there’s something.
So yeah, it looks pretty bleak. And I will be the first to admit that even though I’ve been pegged as a Pollyanna type — I fully accept that with head held high — and a silver lining girl, I’ve been hard pressed to find the positive amidst the negative; the bright side over the dark.
This past week a reader sent a link to the first Thanksgiving story, pointing out that the one we are most familiar with, is a myth.
Kind of like how things get misinterpreted in today’s environment, so, too, is that story we may have grown up with pretty far from the truth. It’s a nice story and I like that it involves people who are strangers and who may be worried about each other, coming together and sharing a feast of foods shared by all.
But according to historians at smithsonianmag.com, it really wasn’t like that, although Abraham Lincoln decided he liked the story so much he declared it a holiday. To the Wampanoags, the native Americans who were first in contact with the “Pilgrims,” this is a “day of mourning.” And so, the original story may be different from the one we’ve all been told — but that does not take away from the noble intent of the day, which is “to give thanks.” To give thanks is a good thing.
But what for? What could we possibly give thanks for in this year of 2020?
Maybe we just have to set our sights a little lower, look for the little things. OK, here goes: I am thankful for the person who stopped to let me and my dog, Puppet, cross the street this morning on our way to the dog park. Puppet is a little old lady dog and doesn’t move very fast. Plus, she’s now 90% blind and deaf, but her smeller works great, so she likes to “read the news” as my dad used to say, as she slowly wends her way. So, thank you for stopping, kind person!
I am also thankful that vaccines are on their way soon — we just need to be ever vigilant through the winter. Thanks, science and scientists for working night and day to help us out of this nightmare!
I am thankful for all of the small kindnesses I see every day — voluntary mask wearing, social distancing and sanitizing that we are hopefully all doing to keep us and our neighbors safe … the nod from a stranger walking down the street … my family, my friends, my co-workers. Our readers.
But most of all, I’m thankful that this mess of a year is nearly over.
And hopefully it’ll look better from the other side.
Happy Thanksgiving!