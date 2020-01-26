Mark your calendar and save the date for this”don’t miss” entertainment option coming your way this week.
Balalaika me, baby!
The Russian folk group, Trio Voronezh is slated to appear at the College of Idaho’s Jewett Auditorium in Caldwell on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The Trio, who have been playing and performing since the age of 6, plays arrangements of classics across a variety of musical styles on Russian folk instruments, including the balalaika-double bass, dorma, and bayan.
They all attended the Conservatory in Voronezh, Russia, where Trio Voronezh began. They’ve been touring in the U.S. since 1998 and have appeared in prestigious concert halls and on “A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor.”
The concert is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, $15 and $25 for adults; $5, $8 and $12 for children under 18 and students.
There will also be a “Concert Connection” held before the performance and Trio Voronezh will talk about their instruments and answer questions about their musical style. The mini-lecture is free and begins at 6:15 p.m. Dinner is served cafeteria style from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and may be purchased at the door for $9.20 + tax for adults and $5.75 + tax for children under 14. Both the lecture and dinner will be held at Simplot Dining Hall, just down the sidewalk from Jewett Auditorium.
Tickets are available at caldwellfinearts.org or by phone: 208-459-5275.