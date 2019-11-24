Turkey takes the starring role at the Thanksgiving table.
That’s it.
It’s ubiquitous; the grocery stores have been peddling turkeys since way before Halloween — and to think about serving another main dish? How could you!
But just for a moment, let’s entertain a crazy thought. Just think — for once, you could cook up something that doesn’t involve math — turkey time is usually estimated by a pounds-times-minutes method that becomes a pencil-scribbled equation usually tossed out in the fray, leaving you poking and prodding with a meat thermometer — as a table full of “hangry” guests await.
For once, you wouldn’t have to worry about “the moistness factor” or keep a gallon of gravy on tap just in case the turkey comes out too dry. For once, you won’t have to wrangle a 20+-pound turkey carcass into a brining bath or a vat of bubbling peanut oil (with a fire extinguisher and a phone with 9-1-1 on speed dial handy).
No more what to do with the leftovers, no more guilt from not making a broth from the bones, no more stuffing vs. dressing quandaries.
Maybe Thanksgiving without the turkey isn’t such a crazy idea after all.
I called on some local chefs to chime in with their best alt-turkey recipes, so here are some candidates nominated for the starring role at your Thanksgiving table.
And here’s betting your guests will gobble-gobble every last bite.
From Chef Gino Vuolo, Gino’s Italian Ristorante, Meridian
Around these parts, if you want an Italian dinner, you can’t get anything more authentic than what’s on the menu at Gino’s. “It started in 1906 with Gino’s Grandmother, Immacolata, and continues to this day at il Trianino in Napoli. There, Gino met Tia, a Boise native who stopped to have dinner as she was traveling through Europe. It was love at first sight — or bite — they’re still not sure.” — Gino’s website.
For the following dish, Vuolo said if you don’t happen to have veal shanks in the fridge, no worries — “My mom used lamb or a boar shank, so you can substitute,” he said. “Lamb is really traditional for the holidays in Italy.”
Gino’s Italian Ristorante
Osso Bucco
For Six
6 14-ounce veal shanks
3 pounds San Marzano tomatoes
2 red onions, chopped
14 cloves garlic
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon pepper
1 half-cup of olive oil
Put veal shanks in a 2-inch hotel pan, saute all ingredients together, add to veal shanks.
Cover with aluminum foil.
Put in oven at 250 degrees.
Cook for 7 1/2 hours.
From Chef John Berryhill, Bacon, Boise
Berryhill has been a part of the Boise food scene for decades, moving from catering to the fine-dining Berryhill & Co. restaurant that morphed into the all-day brunch spot Bacon. The latter iteration has won accolades and nationwide media coverage, including recognition by Food & Wine magazine as “Best in the U.S. Mac and Cheese.”
Bacon Lasagna
Serves 12
1 pound diced bacon
8 ounces sliced mushrooms
8 ounces diced white onions
1½ ounces chopped garlic
3½ tablespoons (1 ounce) flour
14 ounces (equally combined) half & half and whole milk
1 pound diced ham
5 ounces goat cheese
¼ ounce chopped parsley
pinches of salt and pepper (to season)
1½ pounds ricotta cheese
½ tablespoon dried basil
24 ounces marinara
1¼ pound (grated & equally combined) Monterey Jack cheddar and Parmesan
5 pasta sheets (approx. 10-by-12-inches)
Meat & Goat Cheese Mornay:
Sauté the bacon till crispy on the stovetop, then remove from pan, leaving 1 oz. of bacon fat. Add mushroom, onion and garlic, then sauté till onions are translucent. Add flour to form a roux, stirring continuously for 2 minutes. Slowly add the milk mixture, making sure to incorporate well so there are no lumps. Bring mixture to boil, then remove from heat. Add ham, reserved bacon and goat cheese, then stir in parsley and season with salt and pepper.
Ricotta Mixture:
Mix together completely the ricotta and dried basil.
Pre-heat oven to 350°. Assemble Bacon Lasagna in a 10-by-12-inch (4-inch deep) oven-ready casserole dish (the first layer being on the bottom):
1) Half the marinara
2) Pasta sheet
3) Ricotta mixture
4) Three-cheese mixture
5) Pasta sheet
6) Meat-and-goat-cheese mixture
7) Three-cheese mixture
8) Pasta sheet
Repeat steps 3-8. On the last pasta sheet, top with the remaining half of the marinara, then the last of the three-cheese mixture. Cover with greased parchment, then foil, and bake for 45 minutes at 350 degrees.
When done, remove from oven, let set for a few minutes, then serve.
From Chef Nate Whitley, The Modern, Boise
Whitley, a James Beard Award semi-finalist, has been on board at The Modern since 2012 and is adamant about using locally-sourced seasonal produce and meats.
“For the rabbit, I would suggest sourcing from Hen and Hare Microfarm, who raise rabbits in Boise,” said Whitley. “The rabbits are available at the Boise Farmers Market.”
Stuffed Rabbit Saddle
Serves 4
1 whole rabbit (approximately 3 pounds)
1 teaspoon shallots, very finely diced
2 teaspoons chopped oregano
1 teaspoon chopped sage
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Remove the front and rear legs from the rabbit and reserve for rabbit stew. Then carefully remove the backbone.The remaining piece should be the thin flap of meat which is the rabbit’s belly; attached to this will be the loin. Peel off the loin from the belly; it should detach easily. Trim the loin and belly so you have a 4-inch strip of loin and a roughly 4-by-4 inch-square patch of belly. You will have two of these per rabbit. Take all the remaining trim and chop it as fine as possible. Mix this with the shallots, herbs, salt and pepper. Take this stuffing and spread it evenly on the center of the belly piece. Place the loin in the center of this and roll this into a tight cylinder. Repeat with the other loin. Wrap this tightly in plastic wrap and poach in simmering water for 30 minutes. Once cooked, remove from plastic and gently sear in a hot pan to color the outside. Rest a few minutes, then slice and serve.
From Pete Zimowsky, Outdoors contributor, Idaho Press
Pete came up with this recipe a while back. He said if you don’t have a slow cooker, you can also use a Dutch oven.
Pete Zimowsky’s Slow Cooker Cranberry Curry Duck
Makes 4 servings
4 skinless duck breasts
1 can (16 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce
1 medium green apple, peeled and chopped
1 package (10 ounces) couscous (Moroccan pasta)
2 tablespoons chopped walnuts
2 green onions, minced
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup golden raisins
1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon of curry
Place duck in a slow cooker.
In a medium bowl, combine cranberry sauce, onion, vinegar, apple, raisins and curry powder. Stir until well mixed. Pour cranberry mixture over duck. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours.
Fifteen minutes before serving: Prepare couscous as label directs.
To serve, spoon couscous onto large platter, top with duck mixture. Sprinkle with walnuts.