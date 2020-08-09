For Krystal Moore, comedy wasn’t her first choice for a career. “I was president of the drama club in high school,” she said. “I wasn’t the class clown.”
But one night about seven years ago, Moore attended an event that would put her on a different path.
“My first Story Story Night event got me into comedy,” she said. During the course of the evening there is an open mic opportunity. “I put my name in the hat — and they let me go on for 15 minutes telling this story. They just let me go,” Moore said. After that performance, “Five people I did not know asked me if I was a stand-up comedian.”
Thus began her career in comedy, albeit a bit bumpy at first. At her very first open mic, “I did freakishly well — then bombed three times in a row,” said Moore, “and one was in NYC. I thought, ‘Oh, no.’ I got discouraged and took a break.”
Then, about six years ago she entered the Boise’s Funniest Person contest, “and I’ve been doing it ever since then,” Moore said. “It lit a fire. I thought, ‘This is my home. This is my calling.’”
She said she’s taken a couple of other breaks along the way because “I’ve got two kids,” but has still been doing comedy consistently, honing her act and performing mostly at Liquid Laughs, before that closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of my shows was called ‘Mom Jokes’ with four other moms,” she said. “It was sold out — standing room only.”
But since the coronavirus shut down most comedy club venues — Lounge at the End of the Universe has resumed in-person comedy — laughing out loud has pretty much been a months-old commodity. That is, until Moore got the idea to take the laughs on the road and perform for smaller, socially distanced audiences curbside or on sidewalks or front or back yards. How did she come up with the idea?
“It’s a crap year, you know? It was a year full of tragedy for my family, even before the pandemic,” said Moore. “I had a miscarriage in January and less than a month later got pregnant and had an ectopic pregnancy — I was rushed to the hospital and had to have my tubes tied.”
Then the coronavirus came along. “All my shows were canceled. My partner said, ‘I don’t know what you’re going to do, but you’ll figure it out.’ … Everybody was getting delivery — food and groceries — and I wondered if I could deliver a show.”
But the real impetus was her desire to bring a little funny — and maybe even joy — to people, including herself.
“I just had to do something to cheer myself up, and I saw everybody else is having a hard time, too.”
At first, Moore booked her Curbside Comedy shows for free, but soon added a tip jar and now charges a modest $50 booking fee — but that’s negotiable. “If you want to laugh, I want to bring the show to you, so it’s flexible,” Moore said. “It’s so important to have some levity in times of tragedy. Laughter is the best medicine for what ails the heart. I had to do it to heal my own broken heart.
“It’s when it’s dark, you need the light, and it’s when times are hard, you need the laughter. It will take more than a pandemic and a couple of tragedies to keep me from doing what I do. This is what I do. I can’t not.”
The response so far has kept her going — and others laughing.
Stephanie Essensa hired Moore to entertain four adults and three kids on her front lawn. “It was amazing,” Essensa said. “The kids were interested the entire time. You know kids — they don’t stay focused. But they were. It was inspiring.”
Millie Hilgert had seen Moore’s Curbside Comedy listing on social media and thought: “We can’t go to a show, let’s have her come to us.” She and a handful of friends sat in socially distanced lawn chairs in the front yard. “Yeah, it was fun,” Hilgert said. “The world around us is falling apart, but we were able to have a good time. To be able to continue bringing joy to people … is really kind of fantastic. And to do it in person, to have a show come to you? It’s fun.”
For Moore, the laughter is music to her ears, and she hopes to keep the laughs coming.
“I’ve had pretty solid bookings every weekend since I started in April,” she said. “It really took off.”