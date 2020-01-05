Keep on climbing.

This poem, below, was penned by me, over a decade ago:
The howling dogs and honking geese
Bring rhythm to the beat
Of the snow mounds crunching
Below the stomp of my feet
Icy mosaics make a canopy
Over puddles of mud in my path
The morning sun
Stretches tall with a yawn
While I run alone again
By lakeside, hills, and walkways
Forever just a bend to go
Yet the chorus of praise to my King
Still rings
Just as loud
Just as triumphant
Over the huff and puff
Of my climbing soul
I’m a female pastor, mother, and child advocate. I’ve served churches and community organizations in a variety of ways in both North America and overseas. But most days, I am also just a runner, tying my laces and hitting the pavement or the trails.
For much of my adult life, mornings have included logging miles while praying and breathing. Some runs are like celebrations of life. Some are more like punching my time card and just showing up. Even still, some runs fit better in a painful category of pitiful and exhausting.
No matter which camp I find myself in, on any given day, I try to remember that simply having another day to huff and puff is a gift. Not because it needs to be spent impressing anyone. Each day sits in front of me unopened.
The raw potential of it produces a sense of awe and wonder in my heart and mind even now. If I can set aside my anxiety-producing to-do list long enough to entertain this idea, it really will change my life — every day!
Every morning, before the sun even rises from its slumber, I’m gifted a daily fresh start or an opportunity for a much needed do-over moment. Just because it happens over and over again, makes it no-less extravagant a gift.
On the contrary, this encore of sorts, given to me by my Creator, is lavish in its generosity. And the best news? If I missed the joy of it today — another chance to say ‘thanks’ is just around the bend, amidst the huffing and puffing of my climbing soul.
Happy New Year 2020, to all of us who wish for just a bit more wonder and joy this year.
Keep on climbing.