Keep on climbing.

image0.png
Buy Now

This poem, below, was penned by me, over a decade ago:

The howling dogs and honking geese

Bring rhythm to the beat

Of the snow mounds crunching

Below the stomp of my feet

Icy mosaics make a canopy

Over puddles of mud in my path

The morning sun

Stretches tall with a yawn

While I run alone again

By lakeside, hills, and walkways

Forever just a bend to go

Yet the chorus of praise to my King

Still rings

Just as loud

Just as triumphant

Over the huff and puff

Of my climbing soul

I’m a female pastor, mother, and child advocate. I’ve served churches and community organizations in a variety of ways in both North America and overseas. But most days, I am also just a runner, tying my laces and hitting the pavement or the trails.

For much of my adult life, mornings have included logging miles while praying and breathing. Some runs are like celebrations of life. Some are more like punching my time card and just showing up. Even still, some runs fit better in a painful category of pitiful and exhausting.

No matter which camp I find myself in, on any given day, I try to remember that simply having another day to huff and puff is a gift. Not because it needs to be spent impressing anyone. Each day sits in front of me unopened.

The raw potential of it produces a sense of awe and wonder in my heart and mind even now. If I can set aside my anxiety-producing to-do list long enough to entertain this idea, it really will change my life — every day!

Every morning, before the sun even rises from its slumber, I’m gifted a daily fresh start or an opportunity for a much needed do-over moment. Just because it happens over and over again, makes it no-less extravagant a gift.

On the contrary, this encore of sorts, given to me by my Creator, is lavish in its generosity. And the best news? If I missed the joy of it today — another chance to say ‘thanks’ is just around the bend, amidst the huffing and puffing of my climbing soul.

Happy New Year 2020, to all of us who wish for just a bit more wonder and joy this year.

Keep on climbing.

Aisling (Ash’-ling) Zweigle is Children’s Pastor at Nampa First Church of the Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho. She’s served as pastor, early childhood educator, missionary and child advocate in USA, Canada, and the Philippines.

She was born in Ireland so her Gaelic name always provides a conversation starter wherever she goes!

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments