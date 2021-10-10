I consider myself a private person — outside of, y’know, writing openly in publications for any stranger to read.
I like to keep my identity relatively close to my sleeve. But here I was, staring face to face with a digital version of myself that, as far as I knew, I had no ownership of.
This pixelated doppelganger almost looked like me, except his torso was floating above the ground and he didn’t have nearly the dashing good looks as myself, but this avatar was for all intents and purposes just like me.
This digital double would serve as my opportunity to explore Surel’s Place in the metaverse.
Artist in residence — or not
Surel’s Place was founded in January 2012 in memory of Surel Mitchell by her daughter, Rebecca Mitchell Kelada and friend Karen Bubb, Boise City’s Cultural Planner. Since then, visual, literary and performing artists from around the world have taken residency in the home and given workshops for the public.
For the first time since its founding, Surel’s Place’s next artist-in-residence will be representing immersive art. Kathleen Cohen won’t be at the iconic Boise institution in person but will extend the barriers of reality and will experience her art residency via virtual reality.
“Normally they live, work and create at Surel’s place,” said Jodi Eichelberger, Surel’s Place program coordinator. “This is an unusual residency for us.”
Cohen will inhabit the house digitally from her base in California, a decision partially influenced by the crisis of care standards and rising COVID infection rates in Idaho. The residency began with the University of Idaho’s Virtual Technology & Design Research Lab capturing a laser scan of Surel’s Place, creating a digital double of the house.
Cohen began her career as a traditional fine artist, a glassblower and classical painter, in 1994 she turned to digital artistry. She was trained at Silicon Studios/SGI to be a VFX animator. She’s worked as a creative artist and producer for DreamWorks Interactive, IBM Innovation, Disney Parks & Resorts, as well as being the vice president of Digital Innovation for the National Constitution Center.
Now, she works as a digital and immersive experience artist focusing on extended reality (XR) and spatial computing projects as they relate to future storytelling narratives and environments.
Cohen’s residency, lasting from October through November, focuses on tech humanism and asking questions inside of virtual worlds
“What makes up you?”
“What is real?”
“Can creating identity in a virtual space preserve and better clarify identity in that space and/or for us as a physical community?”
Cohen and her collaborators are exploring these questions of legacy with Indigenous peoples in Northern Idaho and neurodivergent individuals in Boise. On Nov. 5, the team will provide tech support for a native elder and an autistic individual to create a 3-D object in the digital version of Surel’s Place. It’s more than just being a cool gimmick; it’s about bringing heart to technology, Cohen said.
“This is a space where art and tech meet,” Eichelberger said. “We didn’t have our usual review panel because what we are doing is so cutting edge with this.”
Into the metaverse
The metaverse is hard to explain. It exists somewhere between reality, the internet and dreams. The idea is that a 3D rendered world will build upon the internet as we know it and give users access to explore and interact in new ways. Think “The Matrix” or “Ready Player One.”
Companies like Facebook see their future in the metaverse.
“The ‘metaverse’ is a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space as you,” said in a Facebook News article, “Building the Metaverse Responsibly,” by Andrew Bosworth, VP, Facebook Reality Labs, and Nick Clegg, VP, Global Affairs. “You’ll be able to hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create and more. It’s not necessarily about spending more time online — it’s about making the time you do spend online more meaningful,”
As it stands now, my digital double is a blocky torso that floats to wherever I click — and, due to my own limited understanding of this virtual realm, doesn’t do much more than that. But for those who do have a grasp of this new frontier they’ve created a perfect double of Surel’s Place.
The Surel’s Place double was created in spatial.io, just one of many platforms that allow users to interact together in these virtual spaces. There are portals throughout the house that when clicked on takes viewers to different junctures or rooms to explore. One resembles the physical Surel’s Place exactly with every art piece meticulously put in place. Another juncture looks like a campfire with the Aurora Borealis hanging over.
The first thing Cohen points out is this was not all her doing. A team of people working inside Spatial and at the real Surel’s Place made this residency happen.
“Everything is collaborative,” Cohen said. “This is not just me. It’s a framework. It’s a chance to start a conversation.”
With virtual spaces, new doors open up for inclusivity, said Julio Gonzalez, a graduate student in virtual technology and design with the University of Idaho.
Any presence in the metaverse is considered part of the conversation. Anyone can interact with the environment, add notes for others to read or scribble in the air — it’s a canvas for anyone willing to paint.
“We’re all the artists right now,” Cohen said.
‘Boise, life is possible here’
As I clicked my way through the various corridors with Cohen, Gonzalez and University of Idaho Professor John Anderson, questions of identity, reality, ownership of one’s self and legacy flooded my mind.
“The first step you take is intent,” Anderson said. “What is the intent of this relationship we have with technology? That it should be helping humans. That first step dictates everything.”
It became increasingly clear that while the virtual architects are thinking decades and decades ahead, I’m stuck wanting to stick with what’s familiar with me. Anderson sees the metaverse as a natural evolution of telecommunication. He sees a progression from telephones to email to video calls to digital spaces.
The acceptance for virtual calls and having meaningful interactions not limited by geography took a step forward since COVID-19, Cohen said. “We’re riding a road as fast as we’re building it.”
Cohen’s mother recently passed away of COVID-19 and the idea of preserving legacy is fresh in her mind.
“Everyone in my family would love to talk to my mom and hear her voice outside of voicemails,” Cohen said.
She doesn’t seem afraid of the hypothetical boogieman that will take her identity and look. She chooses to see the online world as one of possibility and teamwork.
The excitement for the medium from the digital architects became infectious as we examined each new junction of Surel’s Place. The group became increasingly excited at the possibilities of what can be done in these virtual realms — the possible conversations and art to create are virtually limitless.
“That’s what I like about Boise and Idaho — there’s this excitement to say yes to things,” Cohen said. “I think there should be a bumper sticker here that says ‘Boise, life is possible here.’”
I’ve never met any of them in person. As far as any of us are concerned, we just toured around Surel’s Place with extremely advanced AI with no faces behind a computer screen. But the exchanging of ideas, the laughs we had and sharing personal stories had to be something real, right?
As the tour ended, the group huddled together to take a selfie to remember the occasion. Anderson lifted an invisible selfie stick while Cohen shuffled to his side and Gonzalez stepped to the back. I did my best to make my digital double just looked in the right direction and backed away from my computer in fear of sabotaging the picture.
Organizing a digital selfie has all of the awkwardness of taking a real one. There is reviewing the space for the optimal background, shifting around bodies to find the perfect positioning and the dreaded blink during the shot.
Maybe within those moments of human error was when I knew it was real.