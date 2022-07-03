Nampa Parks & Recreation announced in a press release that July is National Parks and Recreation month and it is celebrating with activities and giveaways going on throughout the month. You can follow Nampa Parks & Recreation on Facebook and sign up for emails to learn about pop-up giveaways all month long
There also are a number of programs and classes being offered for the month of July from the Nampa Parks & Recreation Department. For more information, a complete list of the programs and classes or to register, please call 208-468-5858, go online to nampaparksandrecreation.org, or stop by the Harward Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way in Nampa. Here are some of the classes being offered:
Family Golf Month at Ridgecrest Golf Club
Kids get a large bucket of range balls for $3. Limit one per day.
July 1-31
Discounted Green Fees for Kids
Enjoy discounted Green Fees for kids 17 and under.
July 10 – 16
Ridgecrest Golf Course Club Executive 9 $5+tax
Adults $11+tax (with a child under 18)
Beginning Racquetball
These classes are designed for individuals who have little or no experience in racquetball. Come learn the basics of racquetball, including rules of the game, strategy, safety, good sportsmanship and more.
Ages 10-14
First four Saturdays of every month 10-11 a.m. or 11 a.m. - noon
Harward Rec Center
Member $20/month Non-Member $23/month
Injury Screening
Provided by Saint Alphonsus Physical Therapy.
Sign up at the weight room desk for a 15 minute injury assessment, including recommendations for injury treatment and prevention. All ages are welcome.
July 7 & 21
12:30 – 1 p.m.
Free for Nampa Rec Center Members or with day pass
Noodle Mania
Come play and float as we toss all our foam floatable noodles into the pool at Lakeview Water Park.
July 11
12:30-2:30 p.m. & 2:45-4:45 p.m.
Pole Cat Loop Trail Hike
This 6-mile loop is a moderate hike near Boise. This trail offers spectacular views of the foothills and a chance to see wildlife. Dress for the weather and pack your own lunch.
July 12 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Depart and Return: Harward Rec Center
$10
Canoe Science Camps at Lake Lowell Park
This is a learning-focused STEM summer camp for 10 to 12 year olds interested in exploring the outdoors through science and recreation. Student participants collect water quality data using scientific instruments and engage in hands-on field science. Campers will explore concepts like experimental design, and hypothesis testing to learn about ecology and hydrology and local history. They also develop recreational paddling and hiking skills through practice each day. Trained adult guides in each canoe will ensure safety and provide a fun and supportive learning environment. Please pack a sack lunch.
Ages 10-12
July 11-15
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Lake Lowell Park, 12996 Iowa Avenue
$50
Dig It! Volleyball Camp
This camp is designed for athletes with minimal volleyball experience but is diverse enough to challenge players who have participated in volleyball camps and leagues. This camp will teach basic skills and will emphasize organized volleyball. A variety of drills and games keep it fun for repeat campers. Boys and girls entering grades 5 (if played competitively), 6, & 7.
July 11-13
12:30 - 2:30 p.m.
Harward Rec Center
Member $50, Non-Member $55
Big Blocks Volleyball Camp
This camp is designed for those ready to elevate their game and help athletes prepare for volleyball season. Players with a background in playing school and/or club volleyball will feel right at home. This camp will challenge athletes to internalize the skills needed to play at a high level, as well as how to use those skills in the ideal game situations. Players will be given specific feedback for what to improve and how to enhance their skills for the upcoming volleyball season. Boys and girls entering grades 7 (if played competitively) 8, 9 & 10.
July 11-13 3 - 5 p.m.
Harward Rec Center
Member $50, Non-Member $55
10th Annual Kids Triathlon
Ready! Set! Participate! in the Nampa Rec Department’s Kids Triathlon! This fun and challenging event is for kids ages 6-13 and will include swimming, biking and running. The 3-event race not only promotes fitness but improves your child’s self-confidence as they cross the finish line on their own. A great introduction to the sport, participants will swim in Lincoln Pool, followed by a safe bike and run-on roads and grounds of Lions Park. All participants will receive an event bag and all finishers will receive a t-shirt. The transition areas will be in the parking lots and we strongly encourage friends and family to come cheer on these young competitors.
• Ages 6-7: 1 pool length (approx. 22 yards), 3/4 mile bike, 1/4 mile run
• Ages 8-9: 2 pool lengths, 1 1/4 mile bike, 1/2 mile run
• Ages 10-11: 4 pool lengths, 2 1/3 mile bike, 3/4 mile run
• Ages 12-13: 6 pool lengths, 4 mile bike, 1 mile run
July 16 Lincoln Pool at Lions Park
$25 Registration
Deadline: Monday, July 11 All participants must wear a helmet for the bike portion and provide their own bike.
Check-in and Prerace Meetings will be held by age group and exact times will be established based on the final number of participants in each age group. However, approximate check-in times are: 12 - 13: 7:30 a.m., 10-11: 8:30 a.m., 8 - 9: 9 a.m., 6 - 7: 9:45 a.m.
Heats for each age group will start immediately following the pre-race meeting.
Junior Golf Clinics
This program specializes in junior golf instruction for both young men and women of all abilities. The clinics will be incredibly fun so that self motivation and participation are assured. Clubs provided if needed. Instruction by a PGA Professional.
July 18 - 21
Ridgecrest Golf Club
(Ages 12-17) 2-3:15pm
Centennial Golf Course
(Ages 8-11) 3-4:15pm
(Ages 12-17) 1:30-2:45pm
$45
SNAG (Starting New At Golf)
SNAG is all about having FUN while learning the basics of golf. It is a proven learning and training tool for entry level golfers. This player friendly program contains all the elements of golf and allows for full shots, pitching, chipping, and putting.
Ages 4 - 7
Ridgecrest Golf Club
July 20 - 21
10 - 11 a.m.
$20