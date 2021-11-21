History was sitting in the back corner of John Taye’s studio collecting dust.
Taye knew that the collection of time capsules he created over 40 years ago would be better served for others to see.
Taye, a Boise artist, recently gifted 12 works to the City of Boise. The series of paintings titled, “City Shapes: A Painter’s View of Downtown Boise,” depicts the ever-evolving downtown environment.
Funded by a grant from Boise State University in 1979, Taye captured the contrasts of downtown Boise. The old buildings with their browns, reds, and oranges contrasting with the grays and blues of concrete, glass, and steel buildings, and vertical and horizontal forms, Taye said. Touches of bright colors appear in signs and storefronts, with a recurring cloudless blue sky.
“The downtown area is a somewhat chaotic place visually; I suppose that is the nature of any city, put together on a piecemeal basis. But at the same time, it is a very fertile place for a painter looking for colors, shapes, and textures,” Taye said.
The paintings aren’t cartoonish or over the top but the way Taye interrupts giant machinery still makes them seem large and imposing.
“City Shapes” is another addition to the Boise Visual Chronicle collection, which serves to represent and preserve prominent local artists and artworks.
“The paintings are creative in their vision, historic in their documentation of a changing downtown, and significant as a research project,” said Mayor Lauren McLean in a press release. “These will join and be displayed amongst artworks in the collection that speak to the impact that art can have in shaping our perspective of the place we live and the values we carry.”
“We’re here and always looking for donations,” said Terri Schorzman, director of Boise City Department of Arts and History. “We have a robust collection of local artwork and we’re always looking to add more.”
“City Shapes” is a combination of art and history which makes them even more appealing than they already are with their striking color palette, Schorzman said.
The paintings are a time machine. They give us windows to a place we can’t entirely return to. In some ways, these still images show us how we got to where we are now.
When Taye looks at downtown Boise he sees the potential for new paintings. The contrasts in the architecture. The juxtaposition between old and new are still there.
“I still see things that would be fun to paint,” Taye said. “I don’t think I will paint them but the possibility is there.”
Taye’s paintings are now on view in the Boise City Hall Lobby, open during regular hours. The public may also browse the works online at boiseartsandhistory.org/explore/collections.