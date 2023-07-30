James McMurtry - Mary Keating Bruton.jpg

James McMurtry performs at Treefort Music Hall on Aug. 2.

 Mary Keating Bruton

Getting in the van and hitting the road to make money from music because records don’t sell is nothing new for James McMurtry.

“It’s been that way for us for a long time,” McMurtry said in a recent interview. “I never made money off records. I had to tour cheap back before Napster. It’s really been from the get go. The Columbia records never did recoup. We had to learn to tour cheap right off the bat.”

