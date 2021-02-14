Iva Adams celebrated her 100th birthday Friday, Feb. 12, here in Nampa. Due to the pandemic, cards and phone calls are welcome.
Iva spent her early years in Montana, having been born in Plentywood, and high school years in Bend, Oregon. She worked as a Rosie the Riveter during WWII and was married to Thomas Dewhurst from 1946-1979. Iva later married Jack Adams, in 1981. They were together until 2013.
Iva’s family includes son Lloyd Dewhurst (1947-2005), (Terry) of HIllsboro, Oregon; daughter JoAnn Koozer (Gene) of Nampa; step-daughter Darlene Goats (Larry) of Springfield, Oregon and step-son Harvey Adams of LaPine, Oregon. Iva has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Iva has enjoyed family and friends, travels world wide, bridge and golf, square dancing and reading, among other hobbies. Her smile fills a room, her heart as big as all outdoors.