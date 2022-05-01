The first week of May in Idaho is a special time, a time that has the potential to impact thousands of lives, as well as unite people across the state in one simple yet important task: giving.
A single donation can make a big difference in the lives of some of our most vulnerable citizens, such as the baby born during the pandemic and abandoned in the NICU by his parents. Because of COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital, regular volunteers couldn’t hold the baby, but a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer could. She faithfully came twice a week to rock the baby boy, who had significant medical issues, and love on him, while helping to find a loving home for him.
CASA of Southwest Idaho is one of the hundreds of nonprofits that stands to benefit from Idaho Gives, the annual online giving event started by the Idaho Nonprofit Center. Starting tomorrow and running through Thursday, donors can choose from over 600 Idaho nonprofits supporting a wide variety of causes.
Bekah Bowman, executive director of CASA of Southwest Idaho, said the foster children they serve have seen and experienced pain, trauma and neglect that is hard for most people to imagine or understand. “Our sole focus is to make sure these victimized children get the best support and help so they can heal, grow and become a part of what makes our communities stronger and better.”
Bowman said it costs about $1,200 annually to support one child in the CASA Advocacy Program, and there are currently 160 more children waiting for an advocate. She said donations through Idaho Gives can help each of these kids have a committed adult acting as their eyes, ears and voice the entire time they’re in the foster care system. “Our ultimate goal is for these children to heal and thrive now and in the future,” she said.
Kevin Bailey, CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, attributes the quality of life in Idaho communities to the work of many nonprofits, from downtown business associations and arts organizations to food banks and shelters. “Idaho runs on nonprofits,” he said. “The success of our communities is tied to the success of our nonprofits.”
Last year during Idaho Gives, 16,000 donors gave $3.87 million to nonprofits across the state. In addition to funding, the event gives a platform for Idaho nonprofits to share about their cause. “Idaho Gives was started in 2013 and continues to raise awareness of how important nonprofits are to the state,” Bailey said. “Idaho’s growing so fast, we have folks moving here from all over the country, and we want to use this event to introduce people to the issue areas.”
Giving to a cause you care about
Bailey said because of the range of nonprofits that participate in Idaho Gives, anyone can find a cause they really care about. “We like to say on the Idaho Gives website, you can find whatever you are passionate about.”
For example, someone who is passionate about nature and education might consider a donation to the Friends of Morrison Knudsen Nature Center. The nature center, located on the Boise greenbelt, is a 4.6-acre wildlife habitat that serves as a learning lab for students and a free respite for those seeking to relax and recharge in the outdoors.
For Idaho Gives this year, Friends of MK Nature Center is running a special campaign to fund the Pollinator Power Project to establish a new pollinator garden at the center. Tony Sandor, board president for Friends of MK Nature Center, said the garden will feature native plants beneficial to pollinators and, in turn, wildlife living at the nature center. The habitat will also function as an educational display for visitors to learn about pollinators and will also serve as a model for homeowners interested in adding pollinator-attracting plants to their yards.
“Donations from Idaho Gives are extremely important to the MK Nature Center,” Sandor said. “Gifts from our generous donors to the Friends of the MK Nature Center have helped to improve the educational experience at the Nature Center for Boise community families and children, year after year.”
Special events
Bailey said many of the participating Idaho Gives nonprofits have special events planned during the four days of giving.
One such nonprofit is Genesis Community Health Inc., a faith-based organization that provides free medical and dental care and mental health counseling to low-income residents in the Treasure Valley. Genesis will host “An Evening of Encouragement with Bob Goff,” a free fundraising event, on May 3 at the Ford Idaho Center, to support their work, which includes clinics in Garden City and Caldwell, staffed by over 125 volunteer professionals.
Steve Davis, CEO of Genesis, shared how donations are a cornerstone of their being able to offer free medical care to the community. “People who search for and invest in helping others who can’t help them back are amazing people and I thank God for them,” he said. “They and their donations are critical.”
To learn more about Idaho Gives and how you can donate to these and other nonprofits, visit idahogives.org.