Whoever says the full-length album is a dying art form hasn’t been watching the Christmas music. This year brings another sleigh full of full-length albums. Here’s my take on this year’s albums vying for your Christmas music dollars.

Lindsey Stirling: “Snow Waltz” — Stirling brings her unique signature mix of classical, electronica and pop to “Snow Waltz,” crafting this year’s most innovative holiday albums. What also works is the hint of a dark undercurrent Stirling brings to “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman” and the title track. They play nicely with cheerier tracks (like “Sleigh Ride” and “Joy to the World” and the originals “Crazy For Christmas” and “Magic.”)

