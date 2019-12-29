If it’s New Year’s Eve in Boise, it’s gotta be Idaho Potato Drop time. At least, that’s what’s been going on for the last half-dozen years. This year marks No. 7 for the iconic and unique spud hoist and release and the Cowboy Junkies will be on hand to entertain attending New Year’s Eve revelers in Cecil B. Andrus Park on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the Idaho Capitol in downtown Boise. The event is free.
Live music starts at 3 p.m., while athletes participate and entertain in the Urban-Air 2020 Ski and Snowboard Exhibition. In addition, there will be ice-sculpting and the Wrestle Club will vie for the “Potato Belt Championship.”
Vendors will provide local food and beverage, including a beer garden. In addition, Spuddy Buddy and the Big Idaho Potato Truck will be available for selfies.
The Idaho Potato Drop 5K race is slated for 6 p.m. and as midnight approaches, the Cowboy Junkies will take the stage to sing in the new year as the crane takes the potato up and then will “drop it like it’s hot” to a finale to 2019 that includes a fireworks display welcoming 2020.