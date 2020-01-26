If you look up the word “prolific” in the dictionary, you ought to see Rachel Van Dyken’s face right next to it.
To date, the New York Times best-selling, 34-year-old author has written and published 92 books across the romance novel genre spectrum, including contemporary, young adult, suspense and Regency novels. It’s a head-shaking number, but not to Van Dyken — she has her sights set on topping out at 100 books by the end of this year.
Her most recent venture is a collaboration with former supermodel and fashion industry icon Kathy Ireland. Together, they wrote “Fashion Jungle,” based on true stories and events.
“She’s been wanting to write this story for 30 years,” said Van Dyken. “Her life story is in those pages and the life stories of her friends in the industry. ... It deals a lot with the #metoo movement and also sex trafficking.”
Van Dyken’s agent orchestrated the initial introduction. Van Dyken heard from Ireland the very next day — “I got a phone call: ‘Hi, this is Kathy.’”
They worked on the project for about 18 months, Van Dyken said.
“She lives in L.A., so I would write stuff and she would edit it and send it back. And we’d just write back and forth.”
Ireland knew what she wanted the story to be about, said Van Dyken. For one thing, it would center around the fashion industry from the perspective of models.
“She said, ‘I want it to be about four women and I want one to be a woman who gets pregnant during her modeling career.”
One of the four women was based on Kate Spade and another on Anna Wintour, Van Dyken said.
“We based them on her friends. There’s even an Arnold Schwarzenegger doppelganger,” Van Dyken said with a laugh.
There’s also a musical element. “Vanessa Williams recorded a song for the book — ‘Work to Do.’”
Van Dyken has been writing romance novels for the past 10 years. After she graduated from college, she landed a job at Nampa Christian Schools where she worked as a counselor to 800 kids. And that was when she got her true calling.
“I was dealing with a lot of stress — being a counselor to 800 kids! — so I started reading romance books,” Van Dyken said. “I’d check out about 15 books and devour them. One day I thought: ‘I could do this.’”
After three years, she left counseling behind and, for the last 10 years, Van Dyken has been writing books full time. She owns her own company, and has an agent and a publicist. She has self-published some of her books and others have gone the traditional route.
One of her books, “The Matchmaker’s Playbook,” has gotten the movie treatment by none other than Director Tosca Musk — if that name sounds familiar, that’s because she is Elon Musk’s sister. Another of Van Dyken’s books may soon be produced as a movie as well; it is “in talks” right now.
“It’s all very hush-hush,” Van Dyken said. “It’s a fan favorite — that’s all I can say.”
Van Dyken’s novels have been on a number of bestseller lists, including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today and The New York Times. “The Bet” was her first book that hit No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list in 2013. The book features a woman of a certain age who “drinks cocktails and wears red lipstick and leopard heels,” said Van Dyken. “It was inspired by my grandmother.”
Van Dyken said her voluminous output is a result of her work ethic — before she had her son, Thor, who is now 5, she regularly wrote 12 hours a day — and her nature.
“Talking fast, reading fast and writing fast — that’s what my husband always jokes that I do best,” she said, laughing.