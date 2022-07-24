Alan Heathcock is on fire.
His debut book, “Volt,” a collection of stories anchored by a small town, wowed the critics, garnering awards, fellowships and high praise: it was named a New York Times “Editor’s Choice” and was chosen as “Best Book of the Year” by GQ, Publishers Weekly, Salon and the Chicago Tribune.
Heathcock’s new novel, “40,” is due to be released Aug. 2, and is already getting a lot of buzz — Vanity Fair lauded it as one of the “freshest new fiction” novels and our own reviewer, Margaret Carmel, calls it “a thoroughly unique book from a thoroughly unique Boisean.”
Heathcock, who resides in Boise, recently spoke to Idaho Press via email about the book, his writing process — and those wings.
Alan Heathcock — you published your first book, “Volt,” a collection of eight short stories that all centered around one town. The stories were heartbreaking and gritty, many, if not all, dealing in some way with grief, mourning and tragedy. They felt of a time and place in the past. Your new book, “40,” is a novel — and is set in a future America. What was it like to try to imagine and then create and build another world? Did the idea come to you all at once, or … ?
It definitely came bit by bit. It’s impossible for me to imagine everything needed to create an entire world in a completely different time. I started the novel way back in 2012 and slowly but surely built both the world and the story in my imagination until it all felt tragically real.
Writing is a solitary profession. Over the past few years, the pandemic may have either been a blessing or a curse in the regard that it plunged you (as well as everyone else) into a sort of solitary existence. Did you do most of the writing on “40” during the pandemic’s various lockdowns? Or how — or how not — did all of that affect your writing — and perhaps your storytelling?
I didn’t really have a choice—I was going through the editing process during the pandemic. That was just the breaks of the timing. At first, I was doing fine, and glad not to have the pressure of socializing to distract me from all the work I had to get done. But after many months of forced isolation, I started to feel a little weird, and by “weird” I mean like Jack Nicholson in “The Shining” weird. Of course, because this novel is set in the near-future, I had to change details in the story here and there to acknowledge that we’d been through the pandemic. My novel is about a civil war that breaks out in America, and during the pandemic it was also terrifying to witness what happened with George Floyd, the election, January 6th, and everything surrounding the conservative misinformation campaign about vaccines. In my most wild-eyed and desperate moments, I felt I needed to stop writing because I was making my fictional story somehow become reality. It was unnerving, to say the least.
What about your writing process — when you write, are you the sort of writer who has a daily page quota, or do you live and write by a fickly muse — or a little of both?
I don’t have a daily page or word count, but I give myself something manageable I need to accomplish each day (a section, a scene, a moment in a longer scene). The trick for me is to keep traction on the project, and so I’m a bit of a “slow and steady wins the race” kind of guy. I’m also more focused on quality instead quantity, and I’m motivated not by feeling that I’ve written a lot but by feeling I’ve written well.
There’s an addage: “write what you know.” In both “Volt” and “40,” it seems that love and tragedy live and breathe in the characters you create. How much — or how little — do you bring to the page from your own personal experiences with friends and family?
There’s a very long answer to this that I’ll spare you other than to say that everything is me. I approach writing fiction as a method actor might approach a performance. I have to get my intellect and emotions and imagination all the way down into this fictive reality, and to do that I have to dig deeply into who I am — what are my interests and preoccupations, hopes and concerns, and feelings both physical and emotional. I draw a lot from my own memories/experiences. I’m generally a mess while writing. People sometimes ask if I ever write in a public space (a coffee shop or library or someplace like that) and I tell them that I don’t because I’d scare the hell out of anyone near me while I’m writing. I’m drudging up muck and talking to myself, pacing around like a caged animal, acting out moments. It ain’t pretty, but I know that if I don’t feel it while I’m writing, then it’s unlikely a reader will feel it while reading.
A novel vs. short stories — harder or easier to write?
They both offer their own challenges. For a short story, you have to accomplish a lot in a small space. Every word matters. But I decided I’d write a novel with the same intensity and precision I wrote my short stories, and it was a monumentally difficult task. For me and the way I write, it’s not even close — a novel is exponentially more difficult.
Where is your favorite “I need to get away and relax” place in Idaho?
That’s a tough question because we have an embarrassment of riches for “get away and relax” spots in Idaho. That said, I’ll go with Redfish Lake. As a guy who grew up in Chicago, where you’re never really alone anywhere you go, I’m still amazed you can go somewhere like Redfish Lake, with the Sawtooth Mountains majestically looming, and see very few or no other people. Idahoans are deeply proud/protective of our wild spaces, and I think that’s, in part, because we’ve all had experiences in which we’re in a stunningly beautiful location and have had it all to ourselves. You can’t help but feel an intimate connection to a place when it feels a little like it’s yours and yours alone.
Who are some of your favorite authors, books — and why? What’s on your nightstand right now?
The authors whose work I turn to again and again are Cormac McCarthy, Flannery O’Connor, Shakespeare, Toni Morrison, Marguerite Duras, James Salter, Denis Johnson, and Virginia Wolff. My favorite recent reads have been “How High We Go in the Dark” by Sequoia Nagamatsu, “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong, and “The Stahl House” by Kim Cross.
What do you want to tell people about your new book — why should they pick it up? What do you want to say?
I want to say that we need to break from all of the trajectories of destruction that have plagued us in the past, endanger us now, and doom us in the future. From climate-change, to all the systems of inequity that persist, domestic threats of violence/war, to the disintegration of what we once called “truth,” I feel like we’re in a battle for the soul of America that’s also complicit in a worldwide existential crisis. It’s becoming more and more difficult to suggest the extremely dire potentials I chronicle in my novel are just a matter of fiction and not a glimpse at our future reality. We’re still here. We’re failing ourselves and failing each other, the consequences of which we dismiss at our own peril. We have to find within us the collective will to face ourselves and change before it’s too late.
So — what’s with the wings?
Oh, other than to freak people out while they’re hiking in the foothills (hahaha), I can’t give everything away. Folks will have to read the novel to find out. Curious? I hope so.