I hope your holidays were full of family and laughter and fun times that will evolve into fond memories.
Me? I was robbed by unknown online thieves and by a very polite, smooth-talking scammer who talked to me by phone.
Later, after talking with Rebecca Barr at the Better Business Bureau Pacific + Northwest, I found out the correct nomenclature for such an event. I was the victim of a phishing scam whereby the perpetrator pretends he or she is calling from your very own bank to tell you something is very wrong.
The phone call came at 8:01 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.
I glanced down and was immediately stymied by the strange name on my caller ID: "1STTENNESSEE" it said.
And that was my first mistake — taking a call from an unknown caller.
Also, let me back up a minute to say I was in the midst of leaving the house to pick up my grandkids so we could have our post-Christmas celebration. I was to pick them up by 8:30.
Mistake No. 2: I was in a rush. Never take a strange phone call when you're distracted.
"Hello, is this Jeanne M. Huff?"
"Yes — who is calling?"
Then, very politely and calmly, with lot's of "yes, ma'ams" and "of courses," the young man (yes, I could hear his sweet youth singing in my ears) on the other end of the line gravely informed me that he was a representative from my bank and was calling to say there was recent suspicious — and perhaps fraudulent — activity on my account.
My heart kicked up as I listened, feeling a "no, this can't be happening to me" sense of dread.
He asked: Had I made a purchase for $285.23 at a Rite Aid in Fort Worth?
And: Had I made a purchase for $350 at a Target in Fort Worth?
While I immediately responded with, "No, I don't even know anybody in Fort Worth," the actual thought I honed in on was: How in the world is somebody spending $285 at a Rite Aid?
That's a lot of Band-Aids and toothpaste, I thought. Distracted, again!
The polite young man, who said his name was Steven Hadley (I wrote it down), next told me that the bank was going to have to freeze my bank account due to the fraudulent activity, and he said I would be receiving a new card in the mail with a new security code within two to three days.
But first: "Ma'am, I do need your login to your online banking account."
I stopped. Glanced at the caller ID again, that said: "1STTENNESSEE."
I paused. "I don't think I'm supposed to give out that kind of information over the phone," I said. "And, to be honest, it doesn't say you are my bank on my caller ID, so…"
He said: "Of course, Ms. Huff, I understand, and of course I would never ask you information such as your account number (which he already had) or your password (which he was trying to work around). We just want to make sure your bank account is secure — and I'm only asking for your login for verification." He said he would send me an automated security call — and it would come directly from my bank. That way I would know he was part of the security team there. He also gave me his identification number. So that I could always call him back if I had any questions. I wrote that down, too.
Sure enough, the call came with the "one-time security code" — and it was from my bank. I'd gotten those calls before when I tried to check my bank account from a new device.
By then, I was swirling with emotions. I felt confused, suspicious and angry. I felt weirdly violated because some unknown stranger had sneaked into my bank account and stole my money. But I desperately wanted to believe Steven — after all, he was only trying to help. And, my heart, by then, was racing along at a pretty good clip.
"So … I'm supposed to give you the security code I just got?"
"Yes, ma'am. I need that so that I can freeze your account to make sure they can't use it anymore."
Oh, OK, I thought. I told myself I didn't need to worry about giving it to him because he is with the bank. He is trying to help me. Besides, it's not like he asked for my password. Just my login. And now, he just needs to get the security code.
So I gave it to him.
And there it is — Mistake No. 3. Never trust a stranger who asks for confidential information.
At the end of the call — Me: "Oh, Steven, thank you so much," I effused. "I am just … I feel so devastated and it's really scary what these scammers can do."
Turns out, "Steven" — or whatever his real name is — was stealing more and more money from my account at the same time he was soothing me about not being alarmed at giving him my security code. The withdrawal increments were all in the $300 range — I think that is to keep the real bank security alarms from going off.
All in all, about $1,000 disappeared from my bank account that morning, on top of what had been pilfered the day before "from Fort Worth." Had that first robbery been part and parcel of Steven's phishing expedition? I'll probably never know.
I didn't find out about what had actually happened until I called my local bank later that afternoon. I just couldn't get rid of a nagging suspicion and wanted to make sure I'd done the right thing. Plus, I had to see if some checks that were in the mail would be paid, now that my account was frozen.
Meg, who knows me by first name, was very, very quiet after I explained why I was calling.
Then she said: "Jeanne, did you give out any information about your account?"
"Oh, no," I said, "I know not to give my account information or password or anything like that. The bank representative I spoke with, he even gave me his own identification number and I wrote his name down. He just asked for my online banking login."
As soon as the words came out of my mouth, a sinking sick feeling arose in the pit of my stomach.
"Jeanne," Meg said, "no one from the bank would ever ask you for that."
She went into my account and saw what had happened. What that nice young man, Steven, had done. Saw a trio of $300+ transactions. All during the time of my morning phone call.
Then she closed my bank account.
I had to open a new one, and am still going through all that entails. New passwords. Trying to remember and track down all the bills I pay online that now need to be updated with my new account information.
Just think about that for a second: how many bills do you pay through automated banking? For me, I've ferreted out about a dozen so far. I'm sure there are some I've forgotten.
As for the rest of the aftermath: I don't know what happened to "Steven." Or what happens to the thousands if not millions of Stevens out there. I imagine them all sitting at a computer in a small dark, dingy room. Making phone calls every minute of every hour of every day.
I will say this: If all of those Stevens are anything like my Steven was, they are some smooth operators.
Every time I think about what happened, I feel really stupid. Like an idiot. Yes, I was asleep at the wheel, fell for his spiel hook, line and sinker — even knowing I should never give out my banking information over the phone, that a legitimate bank rep would never ask for it in the first place.
I am the editor of Rebecca Barr's weekly Better Business Bureau column, for crying out loud. I know better!
And yet…
I wanted to tell you my story, because if it happened to me, it could happen to you.
Just remember:
Don't answer a call if you don't recognize the caller. If they leave a message and it's legit, you can call them back. When you're not in a hurry. When you're not in the middle of something else. When you're not distracted.
Don't take someone at face value. This guy Steven sounded nice, friendly, polite, concerned. But he was a liar, a con man, a thief.
Never, ever, ever give out your bank information — account number, password, login. Never, ever give out your Social Security number or anything — even if the person on the other end of the line gives you their name and badge number.
If you ever get suspicious while on a seemingly legitimate call from your bank or retirement or pension or any other such institution — just hang up the phone.
If I even save just one person from the wretched experience I just went through, I will feel that telling my tale was worth it.
Don't do what I did.
Don't let what happened to me happen to you.
Oh, yes, one more thing.
I finally got curious and looked up the number associated with "1STTENNESSEE" that had come up on my caller ID that morning. Did some googling.
Turns out that the First Tennessee Bank has been warning people since August about phone and email scammers impersonating them and making phony calls.