Is he or isn't he?
Real, that is.
Children — and adults — have been mulling over that question for centuries, ever since Jolly Old St. Nick first came on the scene in about 280 A.D. He was just plain old Nicholas back then but because he seemed to "work miracles" and became a protector of those less fortunate, he became first a bishop then, after his death, a saint.
But how did he become the symbol for an annual gift-giving day? One story has it that he gave three bags of dowry-bound gold to the father of three young girls in order to save them from a life of misery. And there are others, but still, the overall tale is one of mystery.
The important thing is, over the years he became know as the patron saint of children, the bringer of gifts and Dec. 6, which is the official St. Nicholas feast day, became a day of great celebration. His appearance also changed. The earliest depictions of St. Nicholas are of a thin, balding man, but slowly, his visage became rounder. He was marked with a white flowing beard, and his miracles began including the magic of flight. The legend also added a "tit for tat": the notion that children had to be good in exchange for getting gifts.
Then, thanks to a handful of poets and writers in the 18th and 19th centuries who presented him as a "right jolly old elf," St. Nicholas — aka Sinterklaas, Father Christmas and finally, "merry old Santa Claus" — became a full-blown entity, complete with a laugh that shook his belly "like a bowl full of jelly," a sleigh powered by flying reindeer, and a bottomless bag of toys.
Fast forward to today. In the weeks before the big day, children the world over flock to see the man in red and to tell him what they want for Christmas. They visit him at the mall, the community center, the grocery store — this time of year, he's ubiquitous. And wherever he is, they stand in line, starry-eyed, waiting patiently to sit on his lap, whisper their breathless wants in his ear: a doll, a truck, the newest video game, Legos.
Come Christmas Eve, they'll leave Santa a treat — the traditional cookies and milk — and many will write him a letter.
Finally, the moment of truth just hours away, they'll wonder if they've been good enough to get their big ask. They'll hope for the best, and just like in Clement Clarke Moore's "A Visit from St. Nicholas" ("The Night Before Christmas"), they'll be tucked into bed "while visions of sugarplums dance in their heads."