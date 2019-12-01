Every town has its “insider” traditions for what a night on the town looks like. For those in Boise, this could be riding the bull at Dirty Little Roddy’s or doing test tube shots at Humpin’ Hannahs.
Sun Valley has its own traditions which — if you plan your night accordingly — you just might do all in one night. And, whether you’re hitting the town ‘cause you’re hitting the slopes, or just up for a weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Dinner and Drinks
It’s going to be a long night so you’ll want to grab dinner. Famous pub Grumpy’s is notorious for its “don’t-give-a-damn” attitude — they don’t even have a phone. The menu is simple: burgers, beer, and more beer. Grab one of their famous schooners, a full 32 ounces of beer in a chalice-like goblet big enough for fish to swim in.
For a very slightly, more formal vibe, check out the Pioneer Saloon with its walls of memorabilia, head-sized baked potatoes and delicious margaritas.
Try the Sawtooth Club for traditional mountain fare and while you’re there, do a traditional shot ski or “kiss the moose” as its known. On the wall of the Sawtooth Club is the head of Morty the Moose. If everyone in your group (three to five people) kisses the moose, you’ll get a discount on a shot-ski round, where shot glasses are attached to a ski and everyone has to tip the ski to do their shots all at once.
For a different dinner scene, head to the rooftop of the Warfield with its own full-service bar, a delicious contemporary American menu and several firepits to keep you warm.
The Cellar Pub
In the natural progression of a night out in Ketchum, after-dinner drinks are to be had at one establishment: The Cellar Pub. Stop outside at the giant wooden chair for a classic “chair pic,” taken by locals and tourists alike. Then descend down the steps into the basement bar and restaurant that serves up classy pub fare and delicious drinks. Best known for their Moscow Mules that are served up in icy cold, copper mugs that’ll require you to leave your I.D. at the bar when ordered — lest you take one home with you. Enjoy shuffleboard and other arcade games or just let the tunes of fave playlist “Hip Hop BBQ” get you in the mood to party.
Whiskey Jacques
Now that you’ve had a few drinks and are ready to move, head over to Whiskey Jacques for some music. You might pay a $20 cover charge for an out-of-town band or just $5 for local performances or to hear the spin of a local DJ.
Casino
From Whiskey Jacques, cross Main Street to check out the Casino, a favorite haunt of the famous, for everyone from the likes of Ernest Hemingway to Hunter S. Thompson to your favorite local liftie (lift operator). The Casino is cash-only and the bar on a weekend night is often so hopping that getting a drink might be a task. There are three pool tables, foosball, darts, pull tabs and several arcade games.
The last smoking establishment in Ketchum, Casino’s vibe makes it easy to imagine what it was like when the bar was populated mostly by miners and other ruffians. The classic drink to order here is the “Hamtini,” a Hamm’s beer with a squirt of lime in it which only costs a couple bucks.
End of the Night
If the bars have closed and you’re still feeling restless, grab a late night snack at the food truck pod next to Whiskey Jacques before heading north through town to the local graveyard where the grave of Hemingway is often visited and pens and bottles of liquor left as offerings. (If going to a grave at night is too spooky for you, feel free to visit the grave the next morning.)
If someone in your party is a tee-totaling designated driver, go to one of the hot springs in Warm Springs to end your night — there’s one at the base of Baldy on the Warm Springs side and the Frenchman’s Hot Springs are a couple miles out Warm Springs Road. Ask a local for directions — they can be a bit tricky to find.