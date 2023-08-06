Support Local Journalism


Do you pickleball? If not, you may soon be sitting on the sidelines and watching the balls bounce by. Pickleball is of one of the fastest growing sports in the nation, if not the fastest. As reported in a March 2023 cnn.com article, the number of pickleball players grew by 159% over three years to 8.9 million in 2022, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.

To celebrate all the racket (pun intended), Aug. 8 has been named National Pickleball Day and there is a reality TV show called “Pickleball Paddle Battle” due out this fall.

