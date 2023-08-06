Do you pickleball? If not, you may soon be sitting on the sidelines and watching the balls bounce by. Pickleball is of one of the fastest growing sports in the nation, if not the fastest. As reported in a March 2023 cnn.com article, the number of pickleball players grew by 159% over three years to 8.9 million in 2022, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.
To celebrate all the racket (pun intended), Aug. 8 has been named National Pickleball Day and there is a reality TV show called “Pickleball Paddle Battle” due out this fall.
And even here in the Treasure Valley, the sport has been growing by leaps and bounces. The Boise Pickleball Open, hosted by the Boise Pickleball Club, is scheduled for Sept. 22 — 24, with $15,000 in prize money (registration deadline Sept. 15). And, according to Doug Holloway, director of Parks and Recreation, the City of Boise is in the top 10 cities in the country for most pickleball courts.
The pickleball pictureThe sport has been around for decades; it started out as a children’s backyard pastime in the mid-’60s, according to the Parks and Rec Pickleball webpage. For a number of years, it grew slowly in popularity but has seen an explosion of growth over the last three to five years, Holloway said. “Part of that reason is that people live longer and (stay) healthier longer and our older population is more active than they were 10 years ago.” He said that many transitioned over from the sports that created pickleball: tennis, badminton and table tennis. But also, because the sport is easy to take up and participate in, others are adopting it as well. “You’re seeing people that weren’t involved in other sports getting involved in pickleball,” Holloway said. “And we’ve tried to stay ahead of the curve.”
Holloway is referring to making sure there are enough pickleball courts to satisfy the madding crowds of pickleball players swarming to them. And, according to the Trust for Public Land, which charts a number of different measurements for the 100 largest cities in the nation, Boise comes in at No. 9 for having the most pickleball Courts available — with more on the way, said Holloway. Currently, as listed on the Parks and Rec’s Pickleball page, there are more than 20 courts available from “bring your own net” locations to junior highs to dedicated pickleball courts in parks. And, according to Holloway, 12 more courts are slated for the Alta Harris Park, a 20-acre community park in Harris Ranch, “another of our ‘Ribbon of Jewels’ parks,” and five different high school sites have re-striped tennis courts, allowing them to be “dual courts,” and that adds another 38 courts, said Holloway. The dual courts serve both tennis and pickleball aficionados.
It’s all part of the Parks and Rec’s strategy for “creating a city for everyone,” he said, “to make more of our Parks and Rec’s activities available to the public.”
Challenges and pitfallsHolloway said while most courts are “drop-in play,” Hobble Creek, which has 12 pickleball courts, is by reservation to avoid any tennis v. pickleball conflicts that may arise.
Then there is the issue of pickleball racket — as in it’s a pretty noisy sport. The wiffle-ball-like ball is whacked with a paddle, which is, in most cases, made of wood, and every time the ball is hit it makes a thwacking, cracking loud sound. Usually, this is not a problem per se as most of the courts are in public parks that give a wide berth to neighborhoods. But both Manitou Park and Willow Lane Park — which have dedicated pickleball courts and are surrounded by houses — have 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. time restrictions.
“The constant paddle meeting the ball gives off a high-decibel level sound,” said Holloway, adding that this is an issue being worked on across the country and with pickleball equipment manufacturers to help solve.
Here to stayHolloway said pickleball, perhaps unlike racquetball, which enjoyed a heyday, peaking in the ‘80s and ‘90s, is not likely to dribble away anytime soon. “It’s not a fad,” he said. “The cost to participate is pretty minimal. All you need is a paddle, a ball and a net, and a partner. It can be played year-round as long as there’s no snow or rain that keeps players off the court. It gets you moving — and there’s no fee. The park is free and non-discriminatory. Baby boomers are moving into a new lifestyle and this is the sport of choice for that lifestyle.”
Holloway said he has not yet tried the sport but is planning a pickleball experience for his team this fall. He said those who have played the sport get hooked on it. “Everyone tells me the same thing: ‘I got hooked as soon as I played.’ And then they play … And then they play.