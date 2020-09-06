There’s an adage that says: Words matter. Another is: A picture is worth a thousand words. Both can be equally true.
After launching a statewide, digital story collecting initiative to historically record individual experiences during COVID-19, the Idaho State Historical Society is working to archive artifacts — photos, documents and more — significant around the pandemic.
“(People) are really asking good questions,” said Idaho State Historian HannaLore Hein. “Do masks help tell this story? Do the stories I wrote help tell this story? Our collection staff is working to assess those requests, (ensuring) it really does tell a robust story of Idaho’s response to COVID-19. Collection staff at the state museum, (are) tasked with considering the value of those materials for future researchers and preserving the history of Idaho at a given time.”
Idaho State Historical Society is hoping people throughout Idaho will connect to directly donate physical materials — from masks to art work. Typically, Hein said, historians use written records to craft analysis around an event, but physical objects tell an equally important part of the story. More information is available at history.idaho.gov.
Bren Slade of Rexburg, has offered to donate photos she captured as the pandemic evolved. Slade is a wife, mother of five children, photography master’s student and community volunteer.
“My work was definitely formed by those perhaps doing something different then turned their lens to a historical moment,” Slade said. “It happened with 9/11, the Challenger explosion; everybody does their job during a historical event … the health care people took care of people, the educators had to find a way of teaching, a photographer’s job is to document and the camera is the tool.”
“It seems there’s a responsibility there to do your job during these times just like everybody else,” she said.
‘If everyone submits their piece’
Slade’s photos could compliment her written submission to the Idaho State Historical Society’s archive. Over 120 Idahoan experiences have been submitted to the story collection project, offering perspectives across generations and geographical cities, sharing experiences of: hospital visits, waiting for school to resume, reaching out to neighbors and the greater community, among others.
For Slade, her submissions are part of an evolving picture that could help future generations respond to their own historical or personal events as they’re happening. Her work capturing the COVID-19 pandemic was initially published in Idaho Magazine and is available at BrenSlade.com.
“Hopefully, if people contribute what they have in whatever specialty or form they have to contribute, if everybody submits their piece of the puzzle, there will be something there for future generations to remember, to represent what life was like during this time,” Slade said.
“I think with anything in history it’s important to be able to look back at a clear picture so we can learn,” she added. “This experience is something very new and our responses are our best guesses sometimes.”
How you can participate, time and again
Idaho State Historical Society is continuing to archive and study the written experiences of Idahoans during the coronavirus pandemic. You can share your story by visiting the Idaho State Historical Society’s website (history.idaho.gov), clicking on History At Home and writing your experiences during the pandemic so far, or you can call 208-465-8120 to share your experiences orally with Idaho Press and Idaho State Historical Society.
“I hope that people feel comfortable to add to this narrative, that they know they can continue to put submissions together — there’s nothing wrong with multiple entries from the same person,” said Hein. “That would make the narrative richer.”
In addition to the current submissions, Hein is reviewing records of historic pandemics, including the 1918 flu, and she wishes the state had preserved stories of that time period similar to what is being collected now about COVID-19.
“If I had something like this to explain how 1918 affected individuals, it would have been a goldmine,” Hein said. “I feel we are doing exactly what we should be doing, learning from the past and making the future brighter. It’s inspiring.”