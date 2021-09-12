We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BOISE—Idaho Vintage Market, an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring regional artisans and collectors, will be held next weekend at Expo Idaho. The event, brought to you by the creators of Wintry and Summery Market, will take place Sept. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vendors will be selling items like original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, sweet treats, food and more. Admission is $10 on Friday and good all weekend. Admission is $5 on Saturday. Kids under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at eventbrite.com. Parking is free.
Founded in 2010 by interior designer Kristin Montgomery and writer, historian and artist Amy Pence-Brown, the markets have been built on the foundation of the DIY spirit, empowering local artists, as well as the regional community who support them. For the past decade, Wintry Market has been an indie handmade-for-the-holidays art and craft bazaar. For one weekend each November over 90 artists in Idaho and beyond have come together to sell their goods in a free public event in downtown Boise over the course of one weekend.