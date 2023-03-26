Support Local Journalism


  • On a March visit to Lookout Pass Ski Area, 10-14 inches of fresh powgreeted us on a Saturday morning. And my, it was amazing to see how the North Idaho powder hounds turned out in force to shred the fresh snow!

We arrived at 8:30 a.m., and early bird skiers were already on the main lift heading up the hill. We hadn’t even found a place to park! I looked at my partner Wendy and said, “Whoops, we’re late!”

Steve Stuebner has been skiing Idaho for 35 years. He writes the Idaho Daily Snow for opensnow.com, and he’s a contributor to Ski Idaho.

