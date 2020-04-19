In this time of isolation and uncertainty, we want to share some stories of hope about good things that are happening, thanks to quick action by the philanthropic community and unparalleled generosity of Idahoans and Idaho companies.
Less than three weeks after the Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of Treasure Valley, Idaho Nonprofit Center and other United Ways throughout Idaho joined forces to create the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho, more than $1.2 million has already been committed.
Every single dollar donated will go to trusted organizations throughout Idaho that are helping our most vulnerable people hit hard by this virus. The first $300,000 has been approved for organizations throughout the state, and it will be followed every week in April by more grants to those on the front lines of COVID-19.
Those receiving the first wave of funding are working with people who are in immediate crisis – those experiencing housing instability and food insecurity, needing physical or mental healthcare, experiencing domestic violence or needing childcare.
Here in southwest Idaho, Boise Public Schools Education Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Ada County, Cascade Food Pantry, CATCH, Jesse Tree and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance are receiving the first round of grants.
In addition, two organizations will receive grants for their statewide efforts. Jannus, Inc., will receive funding for the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children will receive funding to create a Temporary Assistance Grant Program for childcare providers that don’t receive financial assistance from the state and are at risk of closing due to financial constraints.
Over the years, we’ve heard people lament that our state’s businesses and corporations aren’t as philanthropic as they used to be, not as involved in our communities.
Based on what we have seen these last three weeks, we disagree. Idaho-grown companies and foundations, and those from around the region, responded quickly to the crisis. Our Lead Funding Partners are M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Micron Technology, Wells Fargo Foundation and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. Together they contributed $800,000 and counting.
We say “and counting” because Micron Technology is doubling all team member contributions and more than $228,000 has been received, which is in addition to $100,000 from the Micron Foundation. Incredible!
And that kind of collective giving is the best way to make an impact. The $100 you give may not feel like it makes a difference. But when we give together, your $100 gets combined with every other person who donates. And THAT’S how we get to $1.2 million in less than three weeks.
We sincerely thank all of you who have donated during Idaho’s time of need, whether you gave to the COVID-19 Fund for Idaho, directly to your favorite nonprofit or by supporting local businesses. The need is great, and it is going to continue.
We can help each other get through this difficult time if we continue to think as a community. We encourage everyone to look for ways to support each other and the organizations that are making a difference.
Best wishes,
Karen, Nora and Amy