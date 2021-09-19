The Idaho Foodbank is hosting a statewide Back to School campaign for the entire month of September to raise funds for the Backpack and School Pantry programs, with activities in the Treasure Valley including a Backpack Build where volunteers pack nutritious foods into backpacks for needy kids.
MERIDIAN — In an effort to support kids all over Idaho who are experiencing hunger, the Idaho Foodbank is hosting a statewide Back to School campaign for the entire month of September. The campaign will raise funds for the Backpack and School Pantry programs, with activities in the Treasure Valley and across Idaho during the month to support children through school-based programs.
It is estimated that one in seven children in Southwest Idaho may experience hunger this year. To support children facing food insecurity, Idaho Central Credit Union is the presenting sponsor for the Back to School campaign. Joey & Lauren from My102.7FM are partnering with The Idaho Foodbank during the month of September to support the campaign with various activities.
The Idaho Foodbank’s Backpack program ensures that students who are chronically hungry have access to adequate food over the weekend by providing them with nutritious, kid-friendly food every Friday during the school year. Meals consist of items that are easy to prepare and meet a child’s needs for Saturday and Sunday. Community members can help by donating any amount to the Backpack program. For just $300, supporters can become a Backpack Buddy and support a child with a Backpack every week of the school year.
The Idaho Foodbank’s School Pantry program helps provide families with food through a pantry set up inside the school, where access is convenient for students and their families. The Idaho Foodbank selects nutritious and non-perishable items and stocks school pantry shelves. Last year, an average of 701 households were supported by Southwest Idaho School Pantries each month. For $1 the Foodbank can provide food for four meals.
“Our Backpack and School Pantry programs make a significant impact in the lives of children and their families,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We partner with schools across Idaho to help children have access to nutritious food so they can focus on school and their education.”
Other activities during the month include the Albertsons Nourishing Our Neighbors campaign. During Back to School Month Albertsons’ shoppers will have the opportunity to make a $1 or $5 donation to The Idaho Foodbank when they pay for their groceries.
To end the month, there will be a statewide, online telethon as part of the Back to School campaign on Sept. 28. More information on the telethon and all other Back to School campaign events can be found at idahofoodbank.org/events/.