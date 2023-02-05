Support Local Journalism


Artist and storyteller Jane Chu is the keynote speaker for “Creating Connection,” the 2023 Annual Idaho Conference on Refugees. The conference, slated for Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23, aims to bring together resettlement workers, educators, health and business professionals, and community members for two days of learning and connection. Registration for the conference is $150. Scholarships are available and registration fees waived for community members from refugee backgrounds. You can register on the website: idahorefugees.org.

In addition to being an artist, Chu is engaged in the project, “The Objects of Immigrants to America” by illustrating and telling stories of individuals from all walks of life who have immigrated to the United States.

