Artist and storyteller Jane Chu is the keynote speaker for “Creating Connection,” the 2023 Annual Idaho Conference on Refugees. The conference, slated for Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23, aims to bring together resettlement workers, educators, health and business professionals, and community members for two days of learning and connection. Registration for the conference is $150. Scholarships are available and registration fees waived for community members from refugee backgrounds. You can register on the website: idahorefugees.org.
In addition to being an artist, Chu is engaged in the project, “The Objects of Immigrants to America” by illustrating and telling stories of individuals from all walks of life who have immigrated to the United States.
According to her website, Chu’s career has combined her academic research with professional practice in the arts, philanthropy and business administration. In 2014, she was appointed to serve as the 11th chairperson of the National Endowment for the Arts, completing her term in June 2018. Prior to coming to the National Endowment for the Arts, Chu served as the founding president and CEO of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, overseeing a $413 million campaign to construct and open a performing arts center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Chu has bachelor’s degrees in piano performance and music education from Ouachita Baptist University, as well as a master’s degree in piano pedagogy from Southern Methodist University. Additionally, she holds an associate degree in visual arts from Nebraska Wesleyan University, an MBA from Rockhurst University, a Ph.D. in philanthropic studies from Indiana University, and six honorary doctorate degrees.
Idaho Press recently caught up with Chu via email to find out more about her, her connection to the refugee community and her upcoming visit to Boise. The following has been gently edited for content and length.
Jane Chu, you are coming to Boise as the keynote speaker for the Idaho Conference on Refugees. Your mother came to this country as a refugee from China. Can you share a bit about how your personal experience informed or shaped your journey?
My mother was an undocumented refugee from China, first to Hong Kong during the 1949 Chinese Revolution. Her parents made a bold decision to quietly slip her out of China by herself as a young woman. She brought only the clothes she wore, no other luggage. They walked her to the train station and bid goodbye to her, not knowing if they would ever see her again, which they never did. She later came to the U.S. to attend college.
My father, also from China, was a college student in the U.S. during that same time when the government changed in his home country. He knew he could never go home again, so he made his new life in the U.S. My parents met in Chicago.
Often, we depend upon resources and our support networks to help us in our daily lives. But what if you are starting your life in a new country without these resources? What if you left your support network behind? This can occur with refugees.
After my four-year term at the National Endowment for the Arts, I moved from the administrative side of my professional career more to the practicing artist side, to work on my own projects. One of them is telling the stories of people who have immigrated to the United States, stories that are told through their own keepsake memorabilia. With each individual, I tell their story, and they also select an object or two that represents meaningful experiences about their lives, or about their heritage. Then, I draw the objects as illustrations to accompany the story. It is my way of showing artistically how keepsake objects can play a role in reminding us about people’s stories.
Dr. Palina Louangketh, the founder and executive director of the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora, will also be featured at the conference. You recently wrote an article with illustrations about her for the Smithsonian Folklife Magazine. Can you talk about her story and why you felt it needed to be told?
Dr. Louangketh is an inspiring leader. When she decided to launch the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora in Boise, she started with the vision of how this new nonprofit would serve the public. But her entrepreneurial skills didn’t come from taking business courses; they developed from her harrowing journey in 1979 to escape massacres during the Laotian Civil War. She knows how to create what is needed, how to think on her feet and carry out the vision because of her personal experience. Those are good leadership qualities to have.
On your website, in describing your art, you say you grew up “having a bok choy/corn dog lifestyle.” Can you please explain or elaborate on that statement?
Although my parents were born in China, I was born in Oklahoma and grew up in Arkansas, 11,000 miles away from my parents’ home country, and equally as far from the traditional Chinese way of life. I juggled living in opposite cultures simultaneously. My parents wanted me to assimilate, so that I would fit in at school. They spoke Mandarin to each other at home, but encouraged me to speak English. They liked to eat bok choy and jiaozi dumplings; I liked to eat mashed potatoes and corn dogs. Because of my growing-up years, I have learned that I don’t have to give up one perspective at the expense of another. I don’t have to force-fit my own identity into someone else’s framework. It is totally possible to honor multiple perspectives at the same time.
Who or what is your inspiration and why?
I am more inspired by certain qualities and characteristics in people from all walks of life. Authenticity is important to me, and so is integrity. People who act with integrity even when nobody else is looking have qualities I want to have in myself.
What do you think are the biggest challenges for refugees in our country and how can we help?
I want my stories and illustrations to focus on the humanity of refugees and immigrants.
Refugees and immigrants can encounter confining stereotypes defined by others that place them in an us-versus-them position. But often, refugees bring an added perspective about life, because they have had some type of disruption in moving from their native land to reside in another country. It takes a level of emotional fortitude to reestablish oneself logistically and culturally. When others are stuck in the midst of a problem, not knowing what to do because it has never been done before, those who have immigrated can remind us how to solve those old problems in new ways.
In addition to connecting new Americans to resources and networks, we can help by asking a refugee to identify a keepsake object that is meaningful to them. Ask them to tell you the reason they selected the object, and hear their story.
Anything else you’d like to say?
I’m looking forward to being in the beautiful state of Idaho again.
I want to thank refugee workers at the Idaho Conference on Refugees. Often, refugee workers are the first to help with resources and network connections which refugees left behind.