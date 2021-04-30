D’ja hear the one about the New York comedian who was heckled into doing a gig — in Boise, Idaho? That’s more real than you might think, said Jen Adams, co-owner of The Lounge at the End of the Universe — and co-producer of the Idaho Comedy Festival. The three-day festival, presented in partnership with Stand Up NY, is happening May 20-22. It will feature three days of comedy on three stages at The Lounge.
And yes, it really did start out as a joke. In February, Dani Zoldan, owner of Stand Up NY, got into a twitter spat with “an online comedy troll” who hailed from Idaho, Adams said. In response, and as a sort of “in your face” retort, Zoldan tweeted that there would be a comedy festival in Boise, Idaho. Within 12 hours the tweet “spread like wildfire” and comedians from all over the U.S. wanted in on the gig.
While it’s not Boise’s first comedy festival — the 208 Comedy Fest was a pre-pandemic hit in 2017, ‘18 and ‘19 — it is the first one since ... and Boise remains an unknown to a number of comedians on the national scene.
“Originally it was a joke that we were going to produce a comedy festival in Idaho,” said Zoldan, “but after seeing so much interest by comics who wanted to perform — I thought why not. Comedians have been really hurt creatively and financially in the past year, so I’m grateful to our partners in Boise that we were able to pull together and actually make this happen.”
Adams, who is also a stand-up comedian, former talent booker of Liquid Laughs, and a native New Yorker, was all in.
“Hosting the Idaho Comedy Festival with Stand Up NY feels pretty perfect,” Adams said, “and, I think after the last year and a half, we can all use as many laughs as we can get.”
In addition to three stages of comedy featuring headliners from across the country, there will also be a suite of professional comedy podcasters and workshops featuring comedy writers and show producers from Comedy Central and Netflix, among others.
The lineup of comedians includes: Matthew Broussard, Craig Gass, Tammy Pascateli, Cipha Sounds, and Carole Montgomery, just to name a few. Just added: Ronny Chieng. Plus, Stand Up NY is promising to bring some “surprise comedians” along from the Big Apple. They will be joined by over 30 local and regional comedians such as Alvin Williams, Curtis Taylor 3, Mundek, Megan McCaleb and others. Check out the website for the most up-to-date list of performers.
In addition to standard standup, other shows will include improv, Q&A panels with audience participation, and dedicated “clean comedy,” aka family-friendly performances on the outdoor stage during the day until 8 p.m. The Boise Hive is contributing live local bands performing daily.
And for three-day passholders, each evening will wrap with an after party hosted by Cipha Sounds featuring local musicians, DJs, and flow spinners.
“Podcast Row” will feature podcasters from around the country recording live interviews and commentary of all things happening during the event. Festival goers will have access to outdoor shows, vendor booths with merch, and beverages including locally brewed beer, provided by The Lounge. Rotating food trucks will be onsite and parking is ample — and free.
Adams, whose credentials also include founder of the Boise’s Funniest Person comedy shows, said one thing the festival is taking seriously is health and safety measures. “When the guy from Stand Up NY first contacted me about having the festival, we thought, ‘How do we do this as we’re coming out of COVID, how can we be COVID safe?’”
With an outside stage and inside stages limited to 50, as well as continuously sanitizing, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, Adams feels confident all precautions are being taken.
“They’re bringing a lot of talent in from New York, the West, Pacific, Northwest — and a ton of local comedians,” Adams said. “It’s a big undertaking.” There will also be massage therapists on hand for chair massages. “In case you get sore from laughing too hard,” Adams said.