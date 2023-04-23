Huston Vineyards, a second-generaton family farm, vineyard and winery, has been named Idaho Winery of the Year for 2023 by Great Northwest Wines. According to a press release, the owners, Gregg and Mary Alger, along with their sons Jacob and Joshua, “are thrilled to receive this prestigious honor.”
Huston Vineyards has been planting and growing vineyards for 15 years, young by wine industry standards. But the Algers’ agricultural roots run deep in the community. Gregg’s family homesteaded in Meridian and established themselves in the dairy industry, while Mary raised 4-H steers on 160 acres in Owyhee County.
Upon graduation from college, both left farming for corporate America but realized once their two sons Jacob and Joshua were born that they needed to get back to their roots. After moving from Boise to Caldwell in 2006, they planted their first Cabernet Sauvignon block and by 2008 produced their first vintages. In addition to growing grapes, they also grew many specialty seed crops along Chicken Dinner Road. Today, all four Algers live and work on the farm and vineyards.
Huston Vineyards is known for producing award-winning wines that receive rave reviews from oenophiles and locavores alike. Huston Vineyards’ estate blends, featuring a perfect balance of Idaho-grown grapes and the Algers’ meticulous winemaking, showcase the best of what the Snake River Valley has to offer. Their other label — “the fun wine label,” Chicken Dinner — is a nod to their location and sense of humor and can be found in many restaurants and wine stores around the Northwest.
The Algers’ hard work and dedication has paid off, as their wines have received numerous national awards and accolades and is sold and distributed in 42 states. Most recently, the Huston Merlot and Chicken Dinner White blend were awarded double gold at the largest wine competition in the United States. The current vintage of Chicken Dinner White also received a platinum award with a score of 94 points, and their Estate Gruner Veltliner won a gold medal in the Great Northwest Wine competition.
“It’s quite an honor for our whole family.” said Gregg Alger. “Most days on the farm we’re in the vineyard or in the winery working on wines and are focused on the day-to-day business of growing and selling wines. It is such a thrill to be acknowledged by Great Northwest Wines in such a way. Our family is passionate about growing and producing world-class wines, and we are proud to be a part of Idaho’s growing wine industry.”
Huston Vineyards is celebrating its 15th anniversary in the Idaho wine industry this year, and this award is a testament to their commitment to quality and excellence. All their wines can be tasted at their tasting room which is open 7 days a week noon to 5 p.m.