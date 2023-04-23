Support Local Journalism


Huston Vineyards, a second-generaton family farm, vineyard and winery, has been named Idaho Winery of the Year for 2023 by Great Northwest Wines. According to a press release, the owners, Gregg and Mary Alger, along with their sons Jacob and Joshua, “are thrilled to receive this prestigious honor.”

Huston Vineyards has been planting and growing vineyards for 15 years, young by wine industry standards. But the Algers’ agricultural roots run deep in the community. Gregg’s family homesteaded in Meridian and established themselves in the dairy industry, while Mary raised 4-H steers on 160 acres in Owyhee County.

