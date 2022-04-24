The Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force will launch “Hunger Busters: An Idaho Hunger Relief Concert” on Sunday, May 1 from 1-5 p.m., said Megan Wilson Woller, board member of IHRTF, in a press release. The free, family-friendly concert at the Ironwood Bar and Grill will feature several local bands and information on how to become a Hunger Buster — or Junior Hunger Buster for kids.
The concert will also have a silent auction, with items including a one-quarter share of pasture-raised beef from Pratt Family Beef, an estate planning package and a stay in Hotel McCall.
The concert will kick off Idaho Gives Week and will raise funds for IHRTF’s efforts to help the 11.3% of food insecure Idahoans with programming and advocacy. The new Hunger Busters campaign will be introduced at the concert and will engage the community in IHRTF’s mission while providing networking and educational and professional development opportunities to participants. Children can also learn how they can become a Junior Hunger Buster to spread the word on food security initiatives to their school.
“IHRTF’s vision is that in a state as abundant as Idaho, hunger will not exist,” Woller said in the release. “Its mission is to put private and public resources into action statewide to eliminate hunger and provide food security for all Idahoans.”
Bands performing at the event include: Boise Chordsmen, a barbershop quartet that will perform while people are seated; EpicUnion, a band that does popular, fun covers that will perform during the presentation; Highway 45, a band that plays original songs and Americana; Chronology, a rock and dance cover band; and X-Degenerates, a 90s and grunge cover band.