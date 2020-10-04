The Nov. 3 election is sure to go down in history as one of the most impassioned and important. That can, and will, be underscored by your experiences, documented stories of Treasure Valley voters of any political party.
We at Idaho Press want to hear from you.
Whoever is elected president will immediately be faced with ongoing health and economic and social challenges exacerbated by a global pandemic.
Even the voting process is undergoing scrutiny: Is voting in person safe right now? Could deciding votes get lost in the mail?
Many Americans are ready to cast their vote, and we, in partnership with Idaho State Historical Society, are archiving and reporting on how Treasure Valley residents plan to cast their ballots, either despite of or in light of COVID-19 circumstances.
Has the pandemic changed how you plan to vote?
Your responses are welcome, by calling 208-465-8120, or by commenting on our Facebook page. To learn more about our COVID-19 story collection partnership with Idaho State Historical Society, or to submit your story for consideration to be included in the historical archive, visit history.idaho.gov/historyathome/.
Early voting in Ada and Canyon counties is Oct. 13-30. Mail-in ballots can be requested. Check our website for updates on polling places, information on local candidates and more. idahopress.com.