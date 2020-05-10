I freely admit that I’m a pushover for coming-of-age movies, especially if the leading character is a bit of an eccentric oddball. All of which makes “How to Build a Girl” my cinematic cup of tea. What’s more, if this middle-aged male and jaded film critic likes this story so much, imagine how much more effective it will be for its target audience of teen girls (and perhaps their nostalgic mothers).
Based on Caitlan Moran’s autobiography, this is the story of Johanna (Beanie Feldstein), a 16-year-old who is the subject of much abuse by her schoolmates. She’s full of creative energy but doesn’t know how to express herself until her brother suggests that she enter a writing contest for an alternative London paper.
She reviews the “Annie” soundtrack and is laughed out of the office. She picks herself up and demands a second chance. That’s the origin story of how this unknown schoolgirl became the hottest, and also the meanest, rock critic in town.
I can’t speak to how much of this story is actually true — it seems a little far-fetched at times — but it’s easy to gloss over the film’s flaws thanks to the charming performance by Beanie Feldstein. This is just her fifth film, but she’s already developed the charisma of a much more seasoned actress. After “Lady Bird” and “Booksmart” and now this, I’ll gladly sign up to see whatever Feldstein does next.
She’s helped tremendously by Moran’s screenplay and Coky Giedroyc’s off-kilter direction. They hide small eccentricities into the story that add amusing touches to the story. Most notably is a wall of heroes, basically pictures tacked onto a bedroom wall that offer advice to our young heroine. They offer quirky observations, and it’s indicative of the screenplay’s quality that the film was able to cast Michael Sheen, Emma Thompson, Lucy Punch, Gemma Arterton, Chris O’Dowd, Jameela Jamil and Lily Allen.
Not bad for a bunch of supporting players.
My only issue with the film is that it glosses over the issue of a 16-year-old girl walking into late night pubs and having sex with men who are far older than she. Perhaps I’m just being prudish, but it left a bad taste in my mouth.
Despite that misgiving, “How to Build a Girl” still succeeds thanks to its quirky charm and youthful energy. I might have preferred a few more genuine emotional moments, but it’s still a lot of fun watching this odd duck of a girl find her voice, learn a few hard life lessons and then set out to build herself up into a fascinating young woman.
“How to Build a Girl” became available for home streaming May 8.